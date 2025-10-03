UVA's Offensive Line, Defensive Backs Are Under The Microscope vs. Louisville
Virginia's offense still has yet to face much resistance in its historic start to the 2025 season. The No. 24-ranked Cavaliers are coming off one of the best wins in recent memory, taking down a top-ten-ranked Florida State team that had looked mostly untouchable up until that point. Virginia's offense and defense came through when it mattered in the thrilling game at Scott Stadium in Week Five.
Despite the incredible start, the Hoo's have been dealing with some injury concerns on the offensive line for multiple weeks. At the same time, UVA's defensive backs, a unit that is usually pretty porous, made clutch plays down the stretch against FSU dual-threat superstar quarterback Tommy Castellanos.
Let's take a more in-depth look at these specific position groups and some key injuries and contributors to keep an eye on against Louisville!
Offensive Line
The Virginia offensive line has been doing some shuffling since starting center Brady Wilson went down with a leg injury. Not to mention, the Hoo's were already without starting tackle Wallace Unamba. Drake Metcalf, Kevin Wigenton II, and Noah Hartsoe have been filling in gaps left behind with those two pieces on the bench for multiple weeks. Sadly, this UVA line has to go against a freak Louisville defensive front led by Clev Lubin and Rene Konga, so whatever unit they string together will have a tall task ahead of them. Lubin and Konga have a combined five sacks so far this season. At 6'3", 250 lbs, and 6' 4", 300 lbs, respectively, the two are quite the handful for any offensive line.
All these injuries come after top transfer lineman Monroe Mills was ruled out for the entire season after seriously injuring his Achilles in camp. The 6' 7", 320 lbs tackle was the 43rd-ranked transfer and No. 4 for his position after being named All-ACC Honorable Mention at Louisville. According to 247Sports, Mills was the top player in the Virginia transfer class at a 92 transfer grade, just ahead of defensive back Emmanuel Karnley and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine. His injury was a devastating Cavaliers' offense built for "win now" mode.
Defensive Backs
The Virginia defense has not always been the most impressive unit this season. The Hoo's defense ranks in the bottom half of the ACC in total yards allowed per game (353.6) and passing yards allowed per game (1,111). However, the unit made some clutch plays against a dangerous, multi-dimensional quarterback last week. Defensive back Ja'Son Prevard earned ACC Player of the Week honors for his two interceptions, one being the game-sealing pick in double overtime.
Defensive back Devin Neal is another player to watch in this defensive backfield. Another Louisville transfer from back in 2023, the sixth-year senior has over 175 tackles and six interceptions across 56 career games. Neal also brought some stability and experience to the safety position after Jonas Sanker went to the NFL. Neal is also coming off a 12-tackle performance against Florida State, where he earned a 79.2 PFF grade, the best on the Virginia defense last week.