Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Quarterbacks
As we continue to grade the different Virginia position groups during the bye week, we now hit the most impactful group of players on the roster. Virginia has seen skill players in other positions reach the NFL, including receiver Olamide Zaccheus, safety Sanker, and cornerback Bryce Hall. The last UVA quarterback to be drafted was Matt Schaub back in 2004.
Let's take a look at Virginia's signal callers that have taken some snaps for the 5-1 Cavaliers in 2025.
Chandler Morris
Morris has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the ACC so far this season. Morris ranks as a top-20 signal caller in the country, measured by his QBR (80.2). The senior is also having his most efficient passing season in his six-year career, completing 70% of his passes through six weeks.
Morris has also had an impact on the offense using his legs. The Texas native is on pace to record career highs in yards, touchdowns while seeing his highest average since his freshman year at Oklahoma back in 2020. Morris has rushed for over 35 yards in three of Virginia's six games, so far. Of Morris' four rushing scores, three of them came on the biggest stage of the young season against Florida State. Even though Morris tossed three interceptions, his three rushing scores combined with his two passing touchdowns mean he was responsible for 30 points in one game.
Morris won the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for his performance against FSU. Virginia's quarterback is also one of 25 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given to the college football's top upperclassman quarterback.
Daniel Kaelin
Daniel Kalein has seen some solid reps in games where Virginia has gotten way ahead, very early. After finishing himself as quarterback three on the Nebraska, Kaelin transferred out of the Big Ten and decided to sign with UVA. Kaelin was always going to be sitting behind Morris on the depth chart, but with Morris being a sixth-year senior, Kaelin is up next, barring any crazy transfer portal pick-ups in Charlotte.
Kaelin's best performance, given his limited snaps, came against William & Mary, where it seems the entire Virginia depth chart had a field day. The backup quarterback completed eight passes for 164 yards but did record an interception. Kaelin threw one touchdown in each of his other performances, but threw a total of 10 passes in both contests.
Cole Geer
Geer is another UVA signal caller who has seen some reps, albeit a very, very small sample size. The freshman joins the Hoo's after playing at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. According to 247Sports, Geer signed with Virginia as a three-star recruit and the 99th-best quarterback in the 2024 class.
Geer has played even less than Kaelin, appearing in just one game under center this season. The third-string also took the field in the William & Mary game after Kaelin. Geer completed his two pass attempts for eight yards. He also ran the ball two times for 15 yards in the same game.
Grade: A