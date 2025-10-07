Cavaliers Now

Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Running Backs

Let's see all the weapons that make up the backfield that has carried this Hoo's team, for the most part

Jake Aiello

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (0) gestures to the Pittsburgh student section after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (0) gestures to the Pittsburgh student section after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia has stormed out to a 5-1 record, thanks in most part to their offensive production through six weeks. While quarterback Chandler Morris has proven himself a formidable passer on the move, this offense thrives on running the ball down the opponent's throat until they prove they can stop it.

Let's take a look at the studs who have taken reps at running back for UVA this season.

J'Mari Taylor

Virginia, Virginia Football, Virginia Cavalier
Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) scores a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

91 Att, 465 Yds, 8 TD

J'Mari Taylor has been one of the best running backs in the country this season. Taylor ranks in the top three for attempts (91), rushing yards (465), and touchdowns (8). The senior has rushed for at least one touchdown in all but one game, including a three-score, 150-yard night against North Carolina State. This past week, one of Taylor's touchdowns secured the UVA overtime win over Louisville with a direct-snap run up the middle.

Xavier Brown

Virginia, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Football
Oct 12, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Xavier Brown (0) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

48 Att, 227 Yds, 1 TD

Xavier Brown is another veteran presence in the backfield alongside Taylor. The senior is now in his third season working with the Tony Elliott offense. Brown is on pace to have his most productive season yet, already tying his career-high for touchdowns in a season. Brown provided a lot of value off the bench for Virginia against Louisville, totaling 75 yards from scrimmage while catching a touchdown.

Harrison Waylee

Virginia, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Football
Sep 13, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Harrison Waylee (21) celebrates with Cavaliers defensive back Ja'Son Prevard (10) after scoring a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

32 Att, 223 Yds, 4 TD

Harrison Waylee is another senior making up this violent Virginia rushing attack. In his sixth season, Waylee is taking on a smaller role compared to years past, but he is averaging an excellent seven yards per carry. Most of Waylee's production came in the blowout against William & Mary, where he scored three touchdowns on just 10 carries. The Wyoming transfer did not play much this past week as the run game slowed down, rushing for negative yards on just two attempts.

Noah Vaughn

Virginia, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Football
Nov 30, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Noah Vaughn (28) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jaylen Jones (15) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

22 Att, 170 Yds

Noah Vaughn is the fourth back for the Hoo's this season. Vaughn is currently still sidelined with an ankle injury. The junior has not appeared in a game since Week Three, where he broke out against William & Mary. Vaughn rushed for over 100 yards on just eight rushes before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Davis Lane Jr.

6 Att, 26 Yds

Davis Lane Jr. has seen some reps out of the backfield early, but he will obviously not see the reps and attention some of the earlier guys see. On a positive note, Lane Jr. has reached career-high milestones in rushing attempts and awards while still starring on special teams.

Xay Davis

4 Att, 13 Yds

Xay Davis is only a freshman. Davis has a lot of time to develop and get more looks as he continues his career at UVA. The Virginia native enrolled at UVA as the 86th-ranked running back recruit as a three-star.

Owen Gardner

2 Att, 4 Yds

Owen Gardner transferred to Virginia last season after two years at Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan. There, Gardner earned Division II academic honors in his junior year. In his first season with the Hoo's in 2024, Gardner did not appear in a game. His first - and only - appearance for UVA came against William & Mary.

Grade: A

More Virginia Football News:

feed

Published
Jake Aiello
JAKE AIELLO

Jake Aiello is a skilled multimedia journalist with a background in live broadcast, digital content creation and social media strategy. Before Virginia on SI, Jake served as a live television producer in Washington, D.C., while also working as a freelance sports creator-writing game stories, creating graphics, and crafting video content covering NCAA Football, NBA, MLB, MLS, WNBA, and Olympic competitions. Jake is a huge New York Yankees, New York Jets, and Boston Celtics fan

Home/Football