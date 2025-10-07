Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Running Backs
Virginia has stormed out to a 5-1 record, thanks in most part to their offensive production through six weeks. While quarterback Chandler Morris has proven himself a formidable passer on the move, this offense thrives on running the ball down the opponent's throat until they prove they can stop it.
Let's take a look at the studs who have taken reps at running back for UVA this season.
J'Mari Taylor
91 Att, 465 Yds, 8 TD
J'Mari Taylor has been one of the best running backs in the country this season. Taylor ranks in the top three for attempts (91), rushing yards (465), and touchdowns (8). The senior has rushed for at least one touchdown in all but one game, including a three-score, 150-yard night against North Carolina State. This past week, one of Taylor's touchdowns secured the UVA overtime win over Louisville with a direct-snap run up the middle.
Xavier Brown
48 Att, 227 Yds, 1 TD
Xavier Brown is another veteran presence in the backfield alongside Taylor. The senior is now in his third season working with the Tony Elliott offense. Brown is on pace to have his most productive season yet, already tying his career-high for touchdowns in a season. Brown provided a lot of value off the bench for Virginia against Louisville, totaling 75 yards from scrimmage while catching a touchdown.
Harrison Waylee
32 Att, 223 Yds, 4 TD
Harrison Waylee is another senior making up this violent Virginia rushing attack. In his sixth season, Waylee is taking on a smaller role compared to years past, but he is averaging an excellent seven yards per carry. Most of Waylee's production came in the blowout against William & Mary, where he scored three touchdowns on just 10 carries. The Wyoming transfer did not play much this past week as the run game slowed down, rushing for negative yards on just two attempts.
Noah Vaughn
22 Att, 170 Yds
Noah Vaughn is the fourth back for the Hoo's this season. Vaughn is currently still sidelined with an ankle injury. The junior has not appeared in a game since Week Three, where he broke out against William & Mary. Vaughn rushed for over 100 yards on just eight rushes before leaving the game in the third quarter.
Davis Lane Jr.
6 Att, 26 Yds
Davis Lane Jr. has seen some reps out of the backfield early, but he will obviously not see the reps and attention some of the earlier guys see. On a positive note, Lane Jr. has reached career-high milestones in rushing attempts and awards while still starring on special teams.
Xay Davis
4 Att, 13 Yds
Xay Davis is only a freshman. Davis has a lot of time to develop and get more looks as he continues his career at UVA. The Virginia native enrolled at UVA as the 86th-ranked running back recruit as a three-star.
Owen Gardner
2 Att, 4 Yds
Owen Gardner transferred to Virginia last season after two years at Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan. There, Gardner earned Division II academic honors in his junior year. In his first season with the Hoo's in 2024, Gardner did not appear in a game. His first - and only - appearance for UVA came against William & Mary.
Grade: A