Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Wide Receivers

Grading how UVA's wide receiving room has performed through six weeks

Jake Aiello

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) catches a two point conversion as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) defends in the second overtime period at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia has been rolling to a 5-1 start, three of those wins coming in the ACC. UVA has taken down two conference opponents in overtime in a row to earn the 19th ranking in the country. While the defense stepped up against Louisville, the offense has been motoring this team along this season. The running game is dominant, but quarterback Chandler Morris has shown he can spin it down the field for huge momentum-swinging plays to his receivers.

Let's take a look at Virginia's wide receivers are grading out so far this season:

Trell Harris

Sep 20, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) catcher he's a pass en route to a touchdown as Stanford Cardinal safety Mitch Leigber (32) chases during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

26 Rec, 384 Yds, 3 TD

Trell Harris has been one of the most explosive deep threats in the conference this season, racking up the 10th most receiving yards in the ACC so far with 384. Almost half of those came against Stanford on just four receptions, when the senior racked up 145 yards and three touchdowns. Harris is also tied for the third longest reception (75 yards) this season among ACC receivers.

Cam Ross

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Cam Ross (6) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

28 Rec, 329 Yds, 2 TD

Cam Ross is enjoying a successful start to his one season in Charlottesville. Ross, mostly known for his skills as a return man, has also had an impact on the offense for the Hoo's. The James Madison transfer ranks 15th (329) in the ACC in receiving yards on 11.8 yards per reception. The senior marked a program first when he won ACC Specialist of the Week two weeks in a row earlier this year. Ross is another big play magnet who can pop off a game-changing return or field-flipping reception at any moment.

Jahmal Edrine

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

21 Rec, 233 Yds, 1 TD

Jahmal Edrine is a huge target for Chandler Morris solely due to his size. At 6'3", 221 lbs, the senior is much taller than the average cornerback. His large frame also makes him a formidable deep threat on jump balls. Edrine does not see more than four or five receptions per game, but he will usually get a huge gain out of one of them.

Kameron Courtney

Sep 13, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) scores a touchdown past William & Mary Tribe defensive back Jaden Ratliff (8) during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

8 Rec, 104 Yds

Kameron Courtney is still just a sophomore. Courtney was named the team's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, recording 12 receptions for 114 yards. The Virginia native is on pace to have a similar year but he definitely showed flashes of his talent against William & Mary. Courtney reeled in four catches for 67 yards in the 55-16 blowout.

Eli Wood

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) after scoring a touchdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

4 Rec, 43 Yds, 1 TD

Eli Wood is now in his third season at Virginia. Wood has eclipsed his 2024 totals for receptions and yards, doing so in only six games. The junior even caught a touchdown against Stanford. The score ended up being his lone reception of the game.

Jayden Thomas

Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1 Rec, 4 Yds

Jayden Thomas just does not seem to have a spot in this crowded offense. A ton of transfer talent came in and homegrown players are coming into their own while Thomas is at the bottom of the wash. The former three-star recruit has only caught one pass for four yards this season.

Grade: A-

Jake Aiello
