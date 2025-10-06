Virginia Bye Week Report Cards: Wide Receivers
Virginia has been rolling to a 5-1 start, three of those wins coming in the ACC. UVA has taken down two conference opponents in overtime in a row to earn the 19th ranking in the country. While the defense stepped up against Louisville, the offense has been motoring this team along this season. The running game is dominant, but quarterback Chandler Morris has shown he can spin it down the field for huge momentum-swinging plays to his receivers.
Let's take a look at Virginia's wide receivers are grading out so far this season:
Trell Harris
26 Rec, 384 Yds, 3 TD
Trell Harris has been one of the most explosive deep threats in the conference this season, racking up the 10th most receiving yards in the ACC so far with 384. Almost half of those came against Stanford on just four receptions, when the senior racked up 145 yards and three touchdowns. Harris is also tied for the third longest reception (75 yards) this season among ACC receivers.
Cam Ross
28 Rec, 329 Yds, 2 TD
Cam Ross is enjoying a successful start to his one season in Charlottesville. Ross, mostly known for his skills as a return man, has also had an impact on the offense for the Hoo's. The James Madison transfer ranks 15th (329) in the ACC in receiving yards on 11.8 yards per reception. The senior marked a program first when he won ACC Specialist of the Week two weeks in a row earlier this year. Ross is another big play magnet who can pop off a game-changing return or field-flipping reception at any moment.
Jahmal Edrine
21 Rec, 233 Yds, 1 TD
Jahmal Edrine is a huge target for Chandler Morris solely due to his size. At 6'3", 221 lbs, the senior is much taller than the average cornerback. His large frame also makes him a formidable deep threat on jump balls. Edrine does not see more than four or five receptions per game, but he will usually get a huge gain out of one of them.
Kameron Courtney
8 Rec, 104 Yds
Kameron Courtney is still just a sophomore. Courtney was named the team's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, recording 12 receptions for 114 yards. The Virginia native is on pace to have a similar year but he definitely showed flashes of his talent against William & Mary. Courtney reeled in four catches for 67 yards in the 55-16 blowout.
Eli Wood
4 Rec, 43 Yds, 1 TD
Eli Wood is now in his third season at Virginia. Wood has eclipsed his 2024 totals for receptions and yards, doing so in only six games. The junior even caught a touchdown against Stanford. The score ended up being his lone reception of the game.
Jayden Thomas
1 Rec, 4 Yds
Jayden Thomas just does not seem to have a spot in this crowded offense. A ton of transfer talent came in and homegrown players are coming into their own while Thomas is at the bottom of the wash. The former three-star recruit has only caught one pass for four yards this season.
Grade: A-