Virginia Can Still End Season on a High Note After CFP Heartbreak

The Virginia Cavaliers experienced devastating heartbreak over the weekend after losing their ACC Championship matchup against Duke, 27-20. Heading into the game, all signs were pointing toward the Cavaliers coming out on top, but the Blue Devils sought redemption after their previous loss to the Cavaliers on Nov. 15.

As heartbreaking as the Cavaliers' championship loss was, not all hope has plummeted for the end of their season. While they will not be competing in the College Football Playoff this year, they have another opportunity to end their season on a high note. On Dec. 27, Virginia will face the Missouri Tigers at the Gator Bowl. As head coach Tony Elliott mentioned during his latest postgame media appearance:

"We've got one more game. We've got an opportunity to go win 11. That's what I told them. I want that 11th. I think everybody in that locker room wants that 11th. We'll learn from tonight. We'll grow. We're not going to point any fingers except for when you're looking in the mirror, you point to yourself on what you can do better, and we're going to grow, and we're going to bounce back."

Throughout the season, Elliott has encouraged his program to remain focused on the task at hand rather than on prior matchups and the future. The Cavaliers' Cinderella season was truly a sight to see; it was a testament to the work Elliott and his players put into their program, as well as the mindset that they continuously carried onto the field.

What's Next for UVA?

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Davis Lane Jr. (29) celebrates going into overtime against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With Virginia's upcoming Gator Bowl matchup against the Tigers roughly three weeks away, the Cavaliers have some time to recover from their loss and prepare for another challenge. Missouri is riding an 8-4 overall record. At this time, the Tigers rank 10th in the country in defense, while Virginia comes in at No. 24. Missouri is coming off a 31-17 victory over Arkansas, so they will be entering the matchup with some additional confidence.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Dec. 27, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. This is an opportunity for the Cavaliers to wrap up their season with a positive experience. Of course, this was not the outcome that UVA had hoped for, but anything is possible in college football; however, wins are never guaranteed. Virginia should take this situation in stride and begin preparing for a positive ending.

