Virginia Football 2025 Position Preview: Safeties
Virginia football saw the departure of the top safety in the ACC in Jonas Sanker, who heard his name called at the 2025 NFL Draft. In his final two seasons at UVA, Sanker posted a combined 205 tackles, leading the team in tackles both years. In 2024, Sanker also added two sacks, an interception, two fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), and four pass deflections.
Despite the loss of Sanker, who will now suit up on Sundays for the New Orleans Saints, the Cavaliers have reloaded with multiple strong transfers who will join seventh-year Antonio Clary in serving as the Hoos' last line of defense.
Beginning with Clary, he sustained a partially torn ACL in the Cavaliers' fifth game against Boston College, but attempted to rehab the injury to return to play that season. Clary returned weeks later against Pittsburgh, but after two plays, he picked up another injury, officially ending his 2024 season.
During his playing time, Clary recorded 48 total tackles, a game-sealing fumble recovery against Wake Forest, and an interception against Coastal Carolina. Before his injury, Clary was the team leader in tackles, and if healthy, will slot in for the Hoos as their starting strong safety.
Alongside Clary, Devin Neal is expected to take up the reins of strong safety, replacing Sanker. Neal transfers to Virginia after two seasons at Louisville and three at Baylor. At Louisville, Neal posted 74 tackles, six pass deflections, and a team-leading four interceptions in 2023. A year later, Neal saw his playing time reduced and announced he'd leave the team and transfer after four games, preserving his eligibility.
Neal committed to Virginia via the winter transfer portal and provided Virginia with a veteran replacement for Sanker. Clary and Neal have a combined 11 years of college football experience and 90 career games played, giving Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinski a solid backbone for his defense that heavily relies on its safeties.
In terms of depth, the Hoos recently added Christian Charles from Tennessee, who arrives in Charlottesville with two years of eligibility remaining. In Knoxville, Charles started his career as a cornerback before transitioning to safety. Last season, Charles posted 28 tackles while also serving as a dominant special teams player for the Volunteers.
The Hoos also brought in Da'Marcus Crosby from New Mexico State, where he finished the season second in tackles (81) on the team while having one tackle-for-a-loss, one interception, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
As for in-house depth, freshman Corey Costner impressed in spring camp, and Ethan Minter returns after appearing in all 12 games as a freshman, posting 18 tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception.
This unit is one of the deepest safety units the Cavaliers have had in recent years, bringing a ton of talent and experience that'll boost a Virginia defense that ranked 13/17 in scoring in the ACC in 2024. The safety unit exemplifies one of many positions in which the Cavaliers brought in tons of talent via the transfer portal as the Hoos look to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021.