Virginia Football 2025 Position Preview: Wide Receivers
Virginia’s pass-catchers barely resemble last year’s patch-and-pray group, and that’s a good thing. After losing top target Malachi Fields, Tony Elliott raided the portal, mixed in a few healthy vets, and sprinkled in some lively freshmen. Suddenly, wideouts might be a real asset again in Virginia.
Quarterback Chandler Morris finally has depth to work with. The upside is obvious; the question is whether health, rhythm, and trust show up on Saturdays.
Veteran Receivers: Jahmal Edrine & Jayden Thomas
Jayden Thomas arrives from Notre Dame with a résumé that reads 64 catches, 839 yards, and seven scores in 34 games. The 6-2, 220-pound grad transfer showed skills with the Irish in yards and touchdowns back in 2022, then fought through injuries last fall. When he’s right, he wrestles 50-50 balls and owns the red zone. He may not start the opener, but he’s first off the bench the moment UVA wants extra size or fresh legs.
Jahmal Edrine, on the other hand, is locked into a starting spot. At 6-3, 221, the Purdue senior averaged almost 16 yards per grab in 2024 and turned heads at FAU the year before. He stretches the field, forces safeties to backpedal, and gives the offense the vertical spark it lacked.
The Returners: Trell Harris, Kam Courtney & Suderian Harrison
Trell Harris quietly averaged 55 yards a game, second-best on the team, despite playing only four contests before injury. Healthy now, he glides off the line and snares everything within reach. He’ll open opposite Edrine on the boundary.
Kam Courtney saw action on the field in 2024 with 12 catches, 114 yards, and a knack for reading coverages. Coaches rave about his timing on option routes, so he slides into the slot as Morris’s safety valve. He and Harris are expected to start coming this fall.
Suderian Harrison chipped in 11 receptions, completed a 27-yard trick pass, and flashed more burst during spring work. Expect him in motion sets, jet-sweep looks, and on special-teams units.
Backups and New Faces: Abdullah, Newton-Short & Coleman
Speedster Josiah Abdullah de-committed from Florida, then spent summer workouts torching stopwatches. He’s raw, but the ceiling is high.
Dillon Newton-Short runs like a tailback once the ball’s in his hands and should be a kick-coverage mainstay by Labor Day.
Junior TyLyric Coleman turned four targets into 33 yards last season. He’s solid insurance if injuries hit.
How It Fits Together
Opening night should show Edrine on one edge, Harris on the other, and Courtney prowling the slot. Thomas is the high-leverage fourth option—perfect for jumbo or hurry-up packages. Harrison supplies tempo-changing quickness, Abdullah threatens deep off the bench, and Newton-Short earns his stripes on special teams.
Thomas works the middle, Edrine drags corners downfield, and Harris and Courtney convert third downs. A year ago, UVA receivers combined for 16 touchdowns; with Morris dealing and this room finally stocked, that number should climb fast.
It’s not quite the Zacchaeus-and-Dubois era, but it’s the closest Virginia has come in years, and opposing secondaries will feel the difference soon enough.