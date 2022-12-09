Virginia Football Hosting Multiple Transfer Portal Targets This Weekend

The Virginia football program is hosting multiple transfer portal targets at UVA this weekend. Offensive lineman Daijon Parker and defensive back Tywan Francis both posted on Twitter on Friday that they were in Charlottesville.

A 6'5", 285-pound offensive lineman from D-II program Saginaw Valley State, Daijon Parker has somewhat surprisingly become a highly sought-after target in the transfer portal with more than 20 offers from both FBS and FCS schools. Virginia jumped in the mix with an offer on December 5th, joining fellow Power Five program Washington State as well as some other notable FBS schools like Tulane, Eastern Michigan, Old Dominion, Florida A&M, and Colorado State. UVA offensive line coach Garett Tujague and head coach Tony Elliott visited Parker at his home in Inkster, Michigan last week and Parker is returning the favor with a trip to Charlottesville this weekend.

Parker started at right tackle for Saginaw Valley State in 2021 and started at left tackle in 2022. He entered the transfer portal on November 22nd as a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Tywan Francis made the decision to leave Colorado State in late September this season after being a key contributor for the Rams over the last five seasons. A 5'11", 195-pound defensive back, Francis appeared in 35 total games over his career at Colorado State, headlined by a strong 2021 campaign that saw him record 88 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, three passes defended, and a forced fumble. Francis was Colorado State's starting nickelback this season and had recorded 32 tackles through the first four games of the 2022 campaign, which was third on the team at the time.

Francis announced on September 28th that he would be using his redshirt for the 2022 season and entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Virginia is looking to sure up the secondary after losing Fentrell Cypress II and Chayce Chalmers to the transfer portal and Anthony Johnson to the NFL Draft. Of course, the offensive line continues to be an area of need for the Cavaliers.

