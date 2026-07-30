Virginia football injury updates: First day of fall camp

Fall camp has officially begun for Virginia — and Coach Tony Elliott has reappeared to field questions from the media and provide updates on players. Here is what Elliott said regarding injuries.

Matthew Fobbs-White, Corey Costner and Isaiah Robinson

Tony Elliott shared that three players were not full practice participants due to nagging injuries.

“Fobbs-White, Corey Costner, Isaiah Robinson are more just nagging things that we want to get ahead of so I anticipate by time we get ready to play [NC State, they will be healthy],” Elliott said. Well, at least Corey and Fobbs will be about ready to go.”

“I-Rob might be a little bit longer, but it was just a decision here over the last a couple of weeks to say, ‘hey, do we want to chance it and come out the gate as hard as we can and risk games on the back end? Or do we want to take a couple weeks and make sure that they're fully healthy so that we're ready to go?’”

Kam Robinson, McKale Boley, Jim Harris, Tim Hamann and CJ Spence

“Jim Harris, I know, is coming back from surgery, using a green jersey, so we anticipate that at some point during camp, we'll get him back,” Elliott said.

“I'm trying to think of who else. I think I saw a list here. Boley’s just modified, nothing major there, just being smart. I guess I can call him an old man now. He's been starting since he was a freshman. Talked about (Tim) Hamann, we found out when he got here that he needed a surgery. So it's not a long term surgery, but he's recovering. He'll be about a month.”

“Spence is just a soft tissue. K-Rob? Just being smart with Krob.”

Omillio Agard, Corey Costner

“Agard practiced, he's modified a little bit with the cast. And I talked about cautionary, it's really just precautionary trying to get them healthy for the season. I talked about Costner, it’s really just precautionary trying to get him healthy for the entire season.”

A surprise addition?

Offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton is eyeing a return to college football. He was present at practice Wednesday. A graduate student on the 2025 team, Wigenton has been in college football since 2021 — but has missed lots of time over his career. Wigenton only played in 26 games over five years.

“Wigenton is still going through his appeal process with the NCAA,” Elliott said. “So he hasn't gotten the full clearance for the extra year, but he's allowed to be out there. And so we're kind of working him back into shape.”

“Well, [the eligibility decision is] kind of at the mercy of the NCAA. So he's at the process now, though I think he's gone through the waiver process. Now he has to make an appeal and hopefully the appeal will go faster.”

Others

As of Thursday morning, the injuries are limited to the select aforementioned Cavaliers. Besides some absences (or early departures/late arrivals) for summer classes, Virginia feels that it had a strong start to fall camp.