Pitt vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 3

The No. 18 ranked Virginia Cavaliers are looking to improve their in-conference record when they host the Pitt Panthers on Tuesday night. Virginia is 18-3 on the season, but two of those losses have come to ACC opponents.

Virginia has to win the game first and foremost, but then it comes down to covering a big spread against Pitt. Virginia hasn’t covered in any of its last three games, losing outright to UNC then eeking out wins over Notre Dame and Boston College.

Pitt got a win two games ago over Wake Forest, but has lost four of its last five and seven of its last nine.

The Cavaliers are 10-1 at home while the Panthers are just 1-5 on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Pitt vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pitt +13.5 (-110)

Virginia -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pitt: +750

Virginia: -1205

Total

141.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Pitt vs. Virginia How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Pitt record: 9-13

Virginia record: 18-3

Pitt vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Pitt is 10-12 ATS this season

Virginia is 12-9 ATS this season

Pitt is 4-4 ATS on the road this season

Virginia is 6-5 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 13-9 in Pitt games this season

The UNDER is 12-9 in Virginia games this season

The UNDER is 5-3 in Pitt road games this season

The UNDER is 7-4 in Virginia home games this season

Pitt vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch

Thijs De Ridder, Forward, Virginia Cavaliers

Thijs De Ridder leads Virginia with 17 points per game this season and is just behind Johann Grunloh with 6.3 rebounds per game.

The freshman forward finished January with a bang, putting up 32 points and 8 rebounds in a double-overtime win at Notre Dame before a 17-point effort at Boston College. He’s now had at least 17 points in four straight games after being held to just 9 points at Louisville.

Pitt vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick

While in-conference games can be tricky, that shouldn’t be the case for Virginia tonight. The Cavaliers are a much better squad than Pitt, who has struggled both overall and on the road this season.

The Panthers haven’t covered in any of their last four games as underdogs, and while Virginia has had trouble covering the spread recently, they haven’t played a team as low in the rankings as Pitt.

After being on the road for four of their last five games, the Cavaliers will be happy to come home with a big in-conference victory.

Pick: Virginia -13.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.