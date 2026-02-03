Pitt vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 3
In this story:
The No. 18 ranked Virginia Cavaliers are looking to improve their in-conference record when they host the Pitt Panthers on Tuesday night. Virginia is 18-3 on the season, but two of those losses have come to ACC opponents.
Virginia has to win the game first and foremost, but then it comes down to covering a big spread against Pitt. Virginia hasn’t covered in any of its last three games, losing outright to UNC then eeking out wins over Notre Dame and Boston College.
Pitt got a win two games ago over Wake Forest, but has lost four of its last five and seven of its last nine.
The Cavaliers are 10-1 at home while the Panthers are just 1-5 on the road.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
Pitt vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pitt +13.5 (-110)
- Virginia -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pitt: +750
- Virginia: -1205
Total
- 141.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Pitt vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 3
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Pitt record: 9-13
- Virginia record: 18-3
Pitt vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Pitt is 10-12 ATS this season
- Virginia is 12-9 ATS this season
- Pitt is 4-4 ATS on the road this season
- Virginia is 6-5 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 13-9 in Pitt games this season
- The UNDER is 12-9 in Virginia games this season
- The UNDER is 5-3 in Pitt road games this season
- The UNDER is 7-4 in Virginia home games this season
Pitt vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch
Thijs De Ridder, Forward, Virginia Cavaliers
Thijs De Ridder leads Virginia with 17 points per game this season and is just behind Johann Grunloh with 6.3 rebounds per game.
The freshman forward finished January with a bang, putting up 32 points and 8 rebounds in a double-overtime win at Notre Dame before a 17-point effort at Boston College. He’s now had at least 17 points in four straight games after being held to just 9 points at Louisville.
Pitt vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
While in-conference games can be tricky, that shouldn’t be the case for Virginia tonight. The Cavaliers are a much better squad than Pitt, who has struggled both overall and on the road this season.
The Panthers haven’t covered in any of their last four games as underdogs, and while Virginia has had trouble covering the spread recently, they haven’t played a team as low in the rankings as Pitt.
After being on the road for four of their last five games, the Cavaliers will be happy to come home with a big in-conference victory.
Pick: Virginia -13.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop