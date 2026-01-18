Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Cornerback Omillio Agard

The Virginia Cavaliers have been in a surge in the transfer portal in recent days. Today, they landed multiple players, two of which include wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin and cornerback Jalen McNair.

However, head coach Tony Elliott continued to shake things up by landing a third player, this time adding another defensive player to the mix.

Omillio Agard Head to UVA

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown pass while being covered by Wisconsin cornerback Omillio Agard (6) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin transfer Omillio Agard is now on his way to Virginia after spending a few days floating around in the portal. During his 2025 campaign with the Badgers, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound freshman logged 22 total tackles, two pass breakups and one sack.

Welcome to Virginia.



10 games played as Redshirt Freshman, @OmillioA is here to shut down opposing wideouts#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/Xxc1jVGDpl — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) January 17, 2026

Looking for more reps and overall opportunities, Agard could certainly find exactly what he's looking for at UVA. As Elliott stated during his early signing period press conference back in December:

"... When you start talking about where we want to ultimately go as a program, you're talking about being consistent for postseason play. And it's a mindset. And it's important to be able to get guys, and I think I counted it up, 10 of the 14 had eight or more wins. And I think seven of those 10 were 10 plus wins within the high school ranks. And so that just tells you they know what it takes. They know what it looks like. They're gonna come in with high expectations of their own. They're probably gonna be more susceptible to wanting to be coached, to be challenged.

They're not gonna be afraid of competition. It's just some of those things you can't teach, and you also sometimes don't have as much time to teach. And so that's why it's important that you get guys that wanna be around that environment. I think that's one of the biggest things. Where we've been able to change as a staff and as a program and even in the locker room is guys just transitioning that mindset and that shift into walking, talking, acting, eating, thinking, brushing teeth, everything like a winner, like a champion..."

The work is far from over for Elliott right now, but he's been making promising moves in each passing day that should leave fans with a glimmer of hope. Last year, he saw great success in the transfer portal, and although it's taken quite a bit longer for him to gain momentum this time around, he's now building back credibility with the players he's acquired.