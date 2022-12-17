Skip to main content

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Defensive Lineman

A talented defensive lineman chose UVA over offers from nearly a dozen other Power Five programs
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia earned another big win on the recruiting trail on Saturday, as three-star defensive lineman Jason Hammond II announced his commitment to UVA in a live video on social media. 

A 6'3", 285-pound defensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, Hammond chose Virginia over offers from nearly a dozen Power Five football programs. Hammond initially committed to Iowa State back in March, but reopened his recruitment following an official visit to UVA in early December. 

Ultimately, Hammond committed to Virginia, choosing the Cavaliers over Iowa State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, UCF and others. 

Hammond is teammates with fellow UVA commit TeKai Kirby at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. Virginia now has three verbal commits in its 2023 recruiting class who hail from Fort Lauderdale, as Hammond joins tight end TeKai Kirby and quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who both committed to UVA over the summer. 

Virginia now has 17 verbal commits in the recruiting class of 2023, the first class to be entirely recruited by Tony Elliott and his staff:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)
  • running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)
  • defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)
  • tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)
  • running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)
  • cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th
  • linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st)
  • quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)
  • athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)
  • offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)
  • defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)
  • defensive back Landon Danley (committed October 13th)
  • defensive back Caleb Hardy (committed November 6th)
  • wide receiver Jaden Gibson (committed December 5th)
  • wide receiver Titus Ivy (committed December 6th)
  • Edge DJ Jones (committed December 12th)
  • defensive lineman Jason Hammond II (committed December 17th)

See more details on each of Virginia's class of 2023 football commits here.

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) dribbles the ball around Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

"Tougher, Sounder" Houston Hands Virginia First Loss of the Season 69-61

By Matt Newton
Ben Vander Plas merch
Basketball

Ben Vander Plas Launches Merch With Cav Futures & Locker Room Access

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) brings the ball up the court during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center.
Basketball

Houston Defeats Virginia 69-61 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
General view as a blimp flies over the stadium in the fourth quarter during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl.
Football

College Football Bowl Challenge Cup Standings 2022-2023

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman Logan Taylor lines up against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
Football

Virginia Starting OT Logan Taylor Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) dribbles the ball as Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) defends during the first half at Fertitta Center.
Basketball

Virginia vs. Houston Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers defensive end rushes the passer against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia Defensive End Kam Butler Announces Return for 2023 Season

By Matt Newton
Ryan Dunn celebrates with Jayden Gardner after a dunk during the Virginia men's basketball game against James Madison at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Top Plays of the Virginia Basketball Season So Far

By Matt Newton