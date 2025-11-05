Virginia Football Makes History In First College Football Playoff Rankings Release
Considering the remarkable season that the Virginia Cavaliers have had so far, it's no surprise that they received an impressive ranking in the first round of the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. As of Nov. 4, the Cavaliers are coming in at No. 14 in the rankings, and if things continue playing out in Virginia's favor, they are likely to climb even higher as the weeks pass by.
Tuesday’s announcement marks the first time since 2019 that UVA has appeared in the CFP rankings and only the fourth time in program history. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 25 in the first edition of the 2018 poll, and Nos. 23 and No. 24 during the 2019 season.
With an overall record of 8-1, Virginia is off to its best start in 35 years. The Cavaliers are the ACC’s only unbeaten team in conference play, having opened league action with five straight wins for the first time in program history. UVA enters Week 11 on a seven-game win streak — a stretch that includes three overtime victories — matching the longest win streak in school history.
Claiming the Top 3 spots are Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M. This week, Notre Dame was the only team with ACC scheduling to make the Top 10. This is only the first round of the CFP rankings, so there's still plenty of time for programs to shake things up.
What Helped UVA Get to This Point?
Throughout the season, and even in years prior, UVA head coach Tony Elliott has held onto hope for his program. He saw the potential, he saw the raw talent and he knew what his players were capable of. The work isn't over yet, but Elliott isn't afraid to give credit where it's due; he has expressed immense pride in the growth and development of his players this year.
"I think the thing I'm most proud of is that they just found a way to win football games, right? Despite who they're playing, despite the injury situation, they just found ways to win football games, which tells me that they're very goal-oriented, right? And they focus week to week, and they [have a sense of] humility about themselves to come back to work each week and chase their best game. So that's what I'm most proud of is that day. And I think that's what you're going to see more of in college football over the next several years: you're going to see a lot more one-possession games.
It's going to be a lot more like the NFL, where it's going to come down to one possession. Because the teams are going to, the talent is going to be dispersed across all the programs. And everybody's going to have enough talent to win any given Saturday."
UVA's week 11 matchup against Wake Forest is rounding the corner, with kickoff scheduled for Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST. The outcome of this contest will largely determine where Virginia falls in the second round of the CFP rankings. Elliott isn't keen on following the rankings too much, but fans must admit that it's encouraging to see the Cavaliers make such an impressive name for themselves.