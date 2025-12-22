When Can Virginia Expect To Win An ACC Championship Title Under Tony Elliott?

The Virginia Cavaliers faced devastating heartbreak earlier this month after Duke defeated them 27-20 in the ACC Championship Game. The Cavaliers were hoping to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff this year, and for a while, it looked like they were well on their way.

They managed to pull ahead and secure multiple upsets throughout the regular season, albeit many of which were tight, even pulling off a 34-17 victory over the Blue Devils on Nov. 15. However, Duke bounced back just in time for the conference game, eliminating UVA from playoff contention. The Cavaliers' loss was heart-rending, leaving fans and players feeling raw.

While Virginia no longer has a chance at competing in the CFP, they do have one final opportunity to claim an eleventh win of the season. On. Dec. 27, they will be taking on the Missouri Tigers at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Although playing in a bowl game is an achievement in itself, the Cavaliers remain focused on how they can return to the conference title game. Will head coach Tony Elliott be able to lead his program back to the game next year?

Elliott’s Chances of Bringing UVA Back to The ACC Championship

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (center) celebrates with players after a play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025 season, Elliott was under great scrutiny from skeptics who didn't believe that he had what it took to bring a program to the postseason. Doubt filled the air, but Elliott held onto the belief that not only did he have what it takes, but his players had what it takes.

The Cavaliers' campaign was nothing short of remarkable, and it didn't take long for them to silence the skeptics. Coming up just short in the ACC Championship Game was not the outcome UVA had hoped for, but few people expected the Cavaliers to even reach a point at which reaching the title game would be possible. Now, Virginia has a true taste of victory, and they will be hungry for more next season. The goal is to make it one step further than they did this year, and that would mean winning the conference title.

"I know that they're disappointed in tonight. But I believe that they can see the potential of what the future can be, and I believe we all desire to be one of the top programs in college football. But we've all got to be invested and committed, and they showed their part," Elliott confidently stated during his postgame press conference. "We're going to go back to work to continue to prove that we're worthy of them showing up and just grateful, and we'll be back."

Indeed, UVA has a fair chance of returning to the conference game next year, but they know from experience that reaching that point will be no easy task. Fortunately, Elliott is looking to bolster his roster this offseason and tweak his program, which will only help push them into the postseason once again. With fresh faces, a hunger for victory and a winning mindset, Virginia is one of the top contenders for claiming the ACC title next year.

