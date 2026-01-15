Virginia Football Promotes Internal Candidate to Offensive Line Coach

The Virginia Cavaliers are rapidly approaching the final day to enter the transfer portal. With 18 outgoing transfers, UVA has now welcomed 20 incoming transfers. Each new face is expected to bring fresh energy, talent and experience to Scott Stadium.

Not only is Virginia working on bolstering its roster ahead of its upcoming campaign, but the program is also turning attention toward the staffing department. The staff members behind the scenes of a college football program are imperative to any successful team. With this in mind, it was recently announced that UVA is promoting its senior offensive analyst.

O-Line Coach Secured

First reported by Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, UVA has promoted senior offensive analyst Joey Orck to offensive line coach. His promotion comes at a hectic time in the offseason as Virginia navigates the transfer portal and recruitment, but Orck brings a wealth of knowledge to the program, and his O-Line will be able to reap the benefits.

News: #UVa has its O-Line coach. The Hoos are promoting Joey Orck to offensive line coach, sources told The Daily Progress on Thursday. Orck has been on staff since January of 2022 and had been serving as a senior offensive analyst.https://t.co/sEYutMebLg pic.twitter.com/0ARugWZQEP — Greg Madia (@GregMadia) January 15, 2026

Orck's time with the Cavaliers began in 2022 when he was hired as an offensive analyst, soon earning his way up to the senior level shortly before their 2024 campaign. Previously, he had spent nine seasons at Presbyterian, serving as their assistant coach.

As emphasized by Virginia Sports, "In the spring of 2021, Orck directed an offense that ranked 20th in the FCS ranks with 257.4 passing yards per game and was 22nd in FCS with 88 percent red zone efficiency. In 2018, Orck’s first as the PC offensive coordinator saw the Blue Hose allow just five sacks, the second fewest in the Big South and the fewest allowed by PC in the Division I era."

After UVA's O-Line coach Terry Heffernan announced his departure, head coach Tony Elliott knew he'd need to search for a replacement. Fortunately, he had already built a working relationship with Orck, minimizing the pressure of the situation. Heffernan is reportedly heading to Stanford to serve as offensive coordinator for the Cardinals.

This is yet another item that can be confidently ticked off Elliott's lengthy checklist, but there's still plenty of work that needs to be done. UVA has brought on several offensive additions this offseason in hopes of returning to ACC contention once again.

Hopes are held high for the Cavaliers heading into this coming season, but only time will tell how they respond to new leadership and fresh faces on the field.

