Skip to main content

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Season-Opener vs. Richmond

See the complete depth chart for UVA football's first game of the 2022 season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia football released its depth chart for the season-opener against Richmond on Saturday. See the complete depth chart in the image below:

Virginia football depth chart vs. Richmond

Virginia football depth chart vs. Richmond

Stay tuned for takeaways and analysis from the UVA depth chart. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Football 2022 Season Preview: Offense

UVA Men's Soccer Bounces Back With 4-0 Victory Over Rider

Virginia Football Announces New Gameday Experience Upgrades

Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit

Hopkins Scores Hat Trick, No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Powers Past Fairleigh Dickinson 5-0

No. 12 Virginia Field Hockey Dominant in 4-1 Win at No. 17 Delaware

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers receiver Keytaon Thompson and tight end Grant Misch celebrate a touchdown against Illinois.
Football

Virginia Football 2022 Season Preview: Offense

By Matt Newton
The Virginia men's soccer team huddles before its season-opening match against Xavier at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

UVA Men's Soccer Bounces Back With 4-0 Victory Over Rider

By Matt Newton
Full field view of Scott Stadium during a Virginia football night game in the 2021 season.
All Sports

Virginia Football Announces New Gameday Experience Upgrades

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby poses with two sabers in a UVA uniform during his official visit to the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's soccer striker Haley Hopkins celebrates after scoring one of her career-high three goals against Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

Hopkins Scores Hat Trick, No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Powers Past Fairleigh Dickinson 5-0

By Matt Newton
The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after its win.
All Sports

No. 12 Virginia Field Hockey Dominant in 4-1 Win at No. 17 Delaware

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against the No. 15 Florida Gators on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida.
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Goes 2-1 at Gators Invitational

By Kathleen Boyce
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins (16) runs downfield against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Paycor Stadium.
Pro Hoos

WATCH: Rams QB Bryce Perkins Scrambles for Another Highlight TD

By Matt Newton