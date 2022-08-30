Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Season-Opener vs. Richmond
Virginia football released its depth chart for the season-opener against Richmond on Saturday. See the complete depth chart in the image below:
Stay tuned for takeaways and analysis from the UVA depth chart.
