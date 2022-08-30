Virginia Football Announces New Gameday Experience Upgrades

Virginia announced a number of new enhancements for the UVA football gameday experience at Scott Stadium on Tuesday. The release from UVA athletics lists nearly 30 changes for the 2022 Virginia football season, which begins this Saturday as the Cavaliers host Richmond at 12:30pm.

You can read the whole release from Virginia athletics here, but we've picked out some of our favorite changes:

Singing the Good Old Song after the game

"Head coach Tony Elliott and the team will gather in front of the student-section and sing the Good Old Song after every game. Fans are encouraged to stay and join the team in this new game day tradition."

The return of the Wahoo Walk and the Cavalier Fan Fest

"The Wahoo Walk is back. Approximately 2.5 hours before each home game, the UVA Football team will be dropped off at the southeast corner entrance of Scott Stadium off Whitehead Road. Fans are encouraged to attend and cheer on the Hoos as they enter Scott Stadium."

"The Cavalier Fan Fest returns to the Aquatics and Fitness Center this year. Open 2.5 hours before the game, and closing 30 minutes prior to kickoff, Fan Fest will feature balloon artists, a face painting station, a photo zone, a coloring zone, cornhole and more. Admission is free."

Pergola Lights

"The iconic pergola at the open end of the stadium has a new look this year. Custom LED lights have been installed to light up Scott Stadium for night games in Orange and Blue."

Expanded Alcohol Options

"UVA will offer additional points of sale for alcohol this year. For all lower concourse stand options, fans will experience a grab-n-go option, designed to increase efficiency. Additionally, the alcohol options have been increased including the Wahoowa Pale Ale, Cavalier Lager, Hoo Rah Ray IPA and Virginia Crush."

Rally Towel Games

Twice this season UVA will distribute 25,000 rally towels to enhance the game day atmosphere. Those games include the All Orange game Sept. 3 vs. Richmond to kick off the Tony Elliott era and the Nov. 12 contest vs. Pitt on Heroes Appreciation Day.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball: Four-Star Davin Cosby Completes Official Visit

Hopkins Scores Hat Trick, No. 8 UVA Women's Soccer Powers Past Fairleigh Dickinson 5-0

No. 12 Virginia Field Hockey Dominant in 4-1 Win at No. 17 Delaware

Virginia Volleyball Goes 2-1 at Gators Invitational

WATCH: Rams QB Bryce Perkins Scrambles for Another Highlight TD

2023 Virginia Football Commits Shine in High School Football Week One