Virginia Football Sets Three-Game Series with Coastal Carolina

The Cavaliers will play the Chanticleers at Scott Stadium in 2022 and 2025 and at Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina in 2024

The Virginia Cavaliers and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers football programs will meet for the first time next season as part of a three-game series over the next four years, as announced by the Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletics on Monday afternoon.

Virginia will host Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium next season in a late non-conference game on November 19th, 2022. In 2024, UVA will travel to Conway, South Carolina to play Coastal at Brooks Stadium on September 21st. Finally, on August 30, 2025, Virginia will open its season with a home game against Coastal Carolina to finish up the series back in Charlottesville.

Coastal Carolina’s football program has only been around since 2003 and the program operated as a member of the Big South conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) until 2017.

After experiencing a long period of sustained success in the FCS, including winning seven Big South championships and being ranked as high as No. 1 in the nation in the FCS, Coastal began a transition to the Sun Belt Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and officially joined as a football member in July of 2017.

In Coastal’s first three seasons in the FBS, the Chanticleers turned in a sub-.500 record. In 2020, Coastal had a breakout season under the direction of head coach Jamey Chadwell. The Chanticleers went undefeated in the regular season with an 11-0 record and were ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP poll. Most significantly, Coastal handed No. 8 BYU its first loss of the season in a dramatic 22-17 win, putting an end to BYU’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff. Coastal’s undefeated season came to an end with a 37-34 loss to Liberty in the Cure Bowl.

This season, the Chanticleers have picked up right where they left off. Coastal is 4-0 and is currently ranked No. 16 in the country. If the program’s current trajectory continues, Coastal’s game with Virginia next season as well as the games in following years will be quite a high-profile matchup.

