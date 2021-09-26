Virginia Volleyball Picks up Huge ACC Road Victory over UNC 3-1

Borum and Walker lead the Cavaliers to their first ACC victory since 2019.

After losing a hard-fought match on Friday night at NC State in the ACC opener, the Virginia volleyball team defeated North Carolina (25-17, 15-25, 26-24, 25-21) on Sunday for UVA’s first ACC win since 2019 and the biggest victory of the young head coaching career of Shannon Wells.

Virginia started off strong in the first set, winning eight of the last ten points to win the opening set 25-17. Alana Walker had four kills in the first set and finished with a double-double of 10 kills and a team-high 11 blocks.

North Carolina responded with a similar run late in the second set, going on a 8-2 run to win the set and even the match at 1-1.

In Friday’s 3-1 loss against NC State, the Cavaliers kept up with the Wolf Pack but were outplayed late in each set. On Sunday, Virginia improved drastically in that area.

North Carolina led 22-20 before UVA went on a 6-1 run to take the set. Freshman Brooklyn Borum registered kills on two-straight points to clinch it. Borum led Virginia with 14 kills and 11 digs in the match.

The fourth set was tightly contested once again, but the Cavaliers used a 4-1 run to take the fourth set by a score of 25-21 to secure the victory. UVA defeated an ACC opponent for the first time since the Hoos defeated Virginia Tech in straight sets on November 27th, 2019.

Grace Turner recorded eight kills and three aces and Mary Shaffer added 11 kills. Ashley Le had 23 assists.

With the win, Virginia improves to 8-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Up next, the Hoos play their third-straight ACC road game at No. 4 and unbeaten Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at 8pm.

