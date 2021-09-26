September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballAll SportsSI TIXSI.com
Search
Virginia Volleyball Picks up Huge ACC Road Victory over UNC 3-1

Virginia Volleyball Picks up Huge ACC Road Victory over UNC 3-1

Borum and Walker lead the Cavaliers to their first ACC victory since 2019.
Author:
Publish date:
Borum and Walker lead the Cavaliers to their first ACC victory since 2019.

After losing a hard-fought match on Friday night at NC State in the ACC opener, the Virginia volleyball team defeated North Carolina (25-17, 15-25, 26-24, 25-21) on Sunday for UVA’s first ACC win since 2019 and the biggest victory of the young head coaching career of Shannon Wells.

Virginia started off strong in the first set, winning eight of the last ten points to win the opening set 25-17. Alana Walker had four kills in the first set and finished with a double-double of 10 kills and a team-high 11 blocks.

North Carolina responded with a similar run late in the second set, going on a 8-2 run to win the set and even the match at 1-1.

In Friday’s 3-1 loss against NC State, the Cavaliers kept up with the Wolf Pack but were outplayed late in each set. On Sunday, Virginia improved drastically in that area.

North Carolina led 22-20 before UVA went on a 6-1 run to take the set. Freshman Brooklyn Borum registered kills on two-straight points to clinch it. Borum led Virginia with 14 kills and 11 digs in the match.

The fourth set was tightly contested once again, but the Cavaliers used a 4-1 run to take the fourth set by a score of 25-21 to secure the victory. UVA defeated an ACC opponent for the first time since the Hoos defeated Virginia Tech in straight sets on November 27th, 2019.

Grace Turner recorded eight kills and three aces and Mary Shaffer added 11 kills. Ashley Le had 23 assists.

With the win, Virginia improves to 8-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Up next, the Hoos play their third-straight ACC road game at No. 4 and unbeaten Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at 8pm. 

Join the conversation about this article at Cavaliers Now Forums

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Tony Bennett's Masterful 2021 Recruiting Campaign

Three Former Cavaliers Crack Sports Illustrated's Top 100 NBA Players

Staude’s Last-Minute Goal Lifts No. 7 UVA Women’s Soccer over NC State

Brooklyn Borum UVA Volleyball edited
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Picks up Huge ACC Road Victory over UNC 3-1

3 minutes ago
Talia Staude Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Staude’s Last-Minute Goal Lifts No. 7 UVA Women’s Soccer over NC State

1 hour ago
Amber Ezechiels Virginia Field Hockey
All Sports

Pair of Late Goals Gives No. 21 ODU the Win over No. 11 UVA Field Hockey

1 hour ago
Virginia Cavaliers men’s soccer
All Sports

Second Half Chances Help UNC Defeat UVA Men’s Soccer 2-0

20 hours ago
Virginia football Wake Forest
Football

After Two Bad Losses, It’s Not Quite Time to Hit the Panic Button on UVA Football

Sep 25, 2021
Kristen Leland Virginia Cavaliers Volleyball
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Plays Well but Drops ACC Opener at NC State 3-1

Sep 25, 2021
Virginia Cavaliers football vs Wake Forest
Football

Cavaliers Struggle on Both Sides in 37-17 Loss to Wake Forest

Sep 24, 2021
Virginia Cavaliers field hockey vs. Wake Forest
All Sports

No. 11 UVA Field Hockey Overcomes Early Deficit to Defeat No. 16 Wake Forest 3-1

Sep 24, 2021