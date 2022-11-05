Virginia Football vs. North Carolina | Scores and Updates

The Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) in the 127th edition of the South's Oldest Rivalry on Saturday at Scott Stadium. UNC looks to strengthen its grip on the ACC Coastal while UVA hopes to avoid suffering its fifth ACC loss in the last six games.

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for North Carolina at Virginia. This article will be updated after each drive. Most recent updates will be at the top of the page.

Gameday injury update: Virginia will be without starting wide receivers Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Lavel Davis Jr. for Saturday's game against North Carolina. Read more here - Virginia Football: Multiple Starting Receivers Out for North Carolina Game

Current Score: North Carolina 10, Virginia 7

Scoring Summary



1Q 10:48 - 4-yard touchdown run by Brennan Armstrong. UVA leads 7-0.

1Q 6:32 - 35-yard field goal by Noah Burnette. UVA leads 7-3.

2Q 6:47 - 5-yard touchdown run by Drake Maye. UNC leads 10-7.

North Carolina Drive - 12:32 2Q

Drake Maye runs for 7 yards on first and then Green finds a hole for 14 yards and a first down. UNC converts on 3rd and 9 as Maye finds Downs on the left sideline for 11 yards. Kamari Morales breaks a couple of tackles for an 8-yard reception and then Maye finds Jones for 7 yards and a first down to the UVA 32. An illegal block below the waist moves UNC back 15 yards, then Jonas Sanker makes a great tackle to bring down Downs after just one yard. Sanker breaks up Maye's pass on the next play, but the ref throws a late and very questionable flag for pass interference. Antoine Green works himself open in the end zone and Maye puts it on his hands but Green drops the ball. Maye scrambles down the right sideline for 11 yards for a first down to the UVA 20. Maye hits Downs on a shallow cross and he runs for 14 yards to the UVA 6-yard line for first and goal. Drake Maye rolls to his right, avoids a tackle from Nick Jackson, and then runs all the way back across the field to left side of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run. UNC takes advantage of the beneficial pass interference call to score its first touchdown of the game.

Scoring Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 5:45 | Result: 5-yard touchdown run by Drake Maye

Virginia Drive - 1:37 1Q

Mike Hollins finds a hole and runs for eight yards on first down. Hollins is tackled after a gain of 1, bringing up 3rd and 1. Armstrong goes under center and QB sneaks for the first down behind a nice push from the offensive line. Ronnie Walker Jr., who had been working his way back from a foot injury suffered back in the spring, gets his first couple of carries of the season and picks up eight yards and then seven yards for a first down. Welcome back Mr. Walker. The first quarter ends with Virginia leading 7-3 and driving in UNC territory.

Armstrong fakes the handoff and rolls out to his left before finding Sackett Wood, who breaks a tackle and runs 14 yards for a first down. After a 4-yard run from Xavier Brown on first down, Cedric Gray gets penetration and tackles Hollins in the backfield for a loss of one. Virginia opts to keep the ball on the ground on 3rd and 7 and Hollins is tackled after a two-yard gain. On 4th and 5, Armstrong tries a pooch punt for the second time this season and his punt goes into the end zone for a touchback.

North Carolina Drive - 4:22 1Q

After a seven-yard completion from Maye to Antoine Green, Elijah Green moves the chains with a short run. Green gets the carry again on the next play and breaks multiple tackles for a 17-yard gain up near midfield. UVA stops Green and Maye for short gains to set up a 3rd and 8. Maye targets J.J. Jones with his 3rd down pass but Jones is unable to make the catch and UNC is forced to punt. Another solid stop from the Virginia defense.

Virginia Drive - 6:32 1Q

A six-yard Mike Hollins run sets up 3rd and 4, which Virginia converts as Armstrong threads a pass to Sean Wilson on the left sideline for 15 yards. Armstrong goes right back to Wilson on the next play for a 13-yard gain over the middle. Sean Wilson came into today's game having never caught a pass in a game. He already has three catches today. A promising Virginia drive comes to an end in UNC territory as Armstrong's pass is tipped into the air and intercepted by a diving Storm Duck. Give credit to Cedric Gray for breaking up Armstrong's pass to create the takeaway.

North Carolina Drive - 10:48 1Q

Elijah Green finds a hole for a 9-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage for UNC. Nick Jackson tackles Green for a 1-yard loss on the next play, but Drake Maye is able to find Josh Down on a slant to move the chains on 3rd down. Maye connects with Kamari Morales on the right sideline for 15 yards. On the next play, Maye passes to Downs for 12 yards and another first down. UVA loses contain on Maye, who uses his legs to run for 26 yards to the UVA 7-yard line. A false start moves UNC back to the 11-yard line for 3rd down and then Nick Jackson gets to Drake Maye for a sack to bring up fourth down. Noah Burnette converts the 35-yard field goal to get UNC on the board, but the Virginia defense comes up with a massive stand.

Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 58 yards, 4:16 | Result: 35-yard field goal by Noah Burnette

Virginia Drive - 14:52 1Q

Virginia receives the ball first and the offense takes the field without starting receivers Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Lavel Davis as well as starting running back Perris Jones, who were all ruled out of Saturday's game. Armstrong begins the game with back-to-back five-yard completions to Sackett Wood and then Sean Wilson to move the chains. Armstrong keeps on designed run and is able to bounce outside for a decent gain and another first down into UNC territory. Armstrong rolls to his left and connects with Sackett Wood for a 20-yard pickup down to the UNC 23. After an Xavier Brown four-yard run, Virginia keeps it on the ground with Mike Hollins, who breaks a tackle and runs for 15 yards and a first down to the UNC 4-yard line, where UVA will have first and goal. Brennan Armstrong calls his own number and runs it in for a touchdown. After all of Virginia's struggles converting in the red zone, that one looked stunningly easily as the Cavaliers strike first less than five minutes into the game. That's the first time this season that Virginia has scored a touchdown on its opening drive.