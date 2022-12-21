Virginia Lands Commitment From Three-Star Wide Receiver on Signing Day

Virginia has picked up another commitment for its 2023 recruiting class on early signing day as three-star athlete Suderian Harrison announced his commitment to UVA and officially signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday morning.

A 5'11", 165-pound receiver from McCormick, South Carolina, Harrison chose the Cavaliers over offers from Louisville, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma. His recruitment took off this fall as Harrison put together a strong senior campaign and was selected as the Region 6AA Offensive Player of the Year. Harrison was all over the field for Woodland in his senior season, completing 84/128 passing attempts for 2,018 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushing 133 times for 1,185 yards and 21 rushing scores. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and registered 23 tackles and two interceptions on defense. UVA is getting a tremendous all-around athlete in Suderian Harrison.

Virginia offered Harrison on October 9th, but significant competition came soon after that as Virginia Tech, Louisville, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt also offered later that month. Harrison took an official visit to UVA on the first weekend of December and Tony Elliott did an in-home visit with Harrison in South Carolina a few days later. Harrison ultimately pledged to the Cavaliers, becoming the 17th high school recruit to officially sign with Virginia on Wednesday's early signing day.

Virginia now has three wide receivers signed in its 2023 recruiting class, as Harrison joins Jaden Gibson and Titus Ivy.

Virginia has 19 players verbally committed in its recruiting class of 2023 and 17 of those recruits have officially signed their national letters of intent with UVA:

offensive lineman Cole Surber (committed April 29th)

running back Donte Hawthorne (committed May 29th)

defensive lineman Miles Greene (committed June 6th)

tight end TeKai Kirby (committed June 24th)

running back Noah Vaughn (committed June 27th)

cornerback Keandre Walker (committed June 27th

linebacker Kamren Robinson (committed July 1st) [not signed]

quarterback Anthony Colandrea (committed July 8th)

athlete TyLyric Coleman (committed July 30th)

offensive lineman Anthony Britton (committed August 16th)

defensive back Trent Baker-Booker (committed October 1st)

defensive back Landon Danley (committed October 13th)

defensive back Caleb Hardy (committed November 6th)

wide receiver Jaden Gibson (committed December 5th)

wide receiver Titus Ivy (committed December 6th)

Edge DJ Jones (committed December 12th) [not signed]

defensive lineman Jason Hammond II (committed December 17th)

wide receiver Suderian Harrison (committed December 21st)

