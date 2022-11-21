Virginia RB Mike Hollins Discharged From Hospital

Skip to main content
Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

date 2022-11-21
The UVA community got some good news on Monday morning as Virginia running back Mike Hollins has been discharged from the hospital, according to his mother, Brenda Hollins.

Hollins was one of five victims in the shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday, November 13th, that killed UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry, and wounded Hollins and another UVA student, Marlee Morgan. 

Hollins was initially brought to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the back and underwent emergency surgery. He ended up having two surgeries which were both successful and he is expected to recover, but it may take several months. On Thursday, Hollins was able to walk for the first time since the shooting. 

On Saturday, Brenda Hollins represented Mike at UVA's senior day ceremony at the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility and walked for her son, wearing his jersey. Brenda also attended the memorial service honoring Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Mike Hollins is scheduled to graduate from the University of Virginia at the end of the semester. These events have not deterred him from that goal and he remains resolved that he will walk across the stage at graduation. 

