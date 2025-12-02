Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of ACC Championship Against Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers are just a few days away from the ACC Championship in Charlotte, where they will be facing Duke for a second time this year. The last time they met, which was in November, UVA clinched a 34-17 victory over the Blue Devils, and they're hoping to seal the conference title this time around.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia is currently listed as a 3.5-point favorite to win, with the over/under set at 57.5. At the time of this writing, ESPN's FPI gives UVA a 56.3% chance of coming out on top. With that being said, this is the ACC Championship Game, and anything is possible at this point in the season. UVA may be favored to win, but this game will not come without its challenges.
The Virginia-Duke matchup is approaching quickly, and with the conference title within arm's reach, Virginia has now released its depth chart for this weekend. Here's how things are lining up heading into Saturday.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
X
Jahmal Edrine
Dillon Newton-Short
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Grant Ellinger
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
TE
Sage Ennis
John Rogers
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
TB
J'Mari Taylor
Harrison Waylee or Xay Davis
SLOT
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
Z
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
Maddox Marcellus
Caleb Hardy
MIKE LB
James Jackson
Landon Danley or Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner
LC
Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter or Christian Charles or Antonio Clary
SS
Devin Neal
De'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
Maddox Marcellus Will Have More Opportunities
As announced last week, junior linebacker Kam Robinson is sidelined with an ACL tear. He was out for Virginia's matchup against the Hokies, requiring Maddox Marcellus to step up in his place. Needless to say, he exceeded all expectations, recording nine tackles, one interception and 0.5 sacks. In reference to Marcellus' performance, head coach Tony Elliott stated:
"I think it is just confirmation of what's possible, and I think those guys came to Virginia even with the previous staff, believing that they could could have a night like this and then when the new staff came in, man, they fought hard to buy into to believe in what we were telling them our vision was going to be going forward and then they persevered through all of the adversity and they're the big reason why this football team is where it is..."
Robinson was one of UVA's core players, so losing him was quite frustrating. However, Elliott has been hammering down on the "next man up" mentality throughout the year. Marcellus did not hesitate to jump in, and he delivered some incredible results.
Kickoff is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cavaliers have been on a surge throughout the year, but will they be able to keep up the pace in the ACC Championship game?
