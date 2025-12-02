Cavaliers Now

Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of ACC Championship Against Duke

How does the Virginia Cavaliers' depth chart look for this weekend?

Maria Aldrich

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Virginia Cavaliers are just a few days away from the ACC Championship in Charlotte, where they will be facing Duke for a second time this year. The last time they met, which was in November, UVA clinched a 34-17 victory over the Blue Devils, and they're hoping to seal the conference title this time around.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia is currently listed as a 3.5-point favorite to win, with the over/under set at 57.5. At the time of this writing, ESPN's FPI gives UVA a 56.3% chance of coming out on top. With that being said, this is the ACC Championship Game, and anything is possible at this point in the season. UVA may be favored to win, but this game will not come without its challenges.

The Virginia-Duke matchup is approaching quickly, and with the conference title within arm's reach, Virginia has now released its depth chart for this weekend. Here's how things are lining up heading into Saturday.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

X

Jahmal Edrine

Dillon Newton-Short

LT

McKale Boley

Jon Adair

LG

Noah Josey

Grant Ellinger

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Jack Witmer

Ben York

TE

Sage Ennis

John Rogers

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

TB

J'Mari Taylor

Harrison Waylee or Xay Davis

SLOT

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

Z

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Billy Koudelka

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

Maddox Marcellus

Caleb Hardy

MIKE LB

James Jackson

Landon Danley or Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'son Prevard or Corey Costner

LC

Donavon Platt or Emmanuel Karnley

RC

Jordan Robinson

Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter or Christian Charles or Antonio Clary

SS

Devin Neal

De'Marcus Crosby II

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicholas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

Maddox Marcellus Will Have More Opportunities

A football player in an orange uniform that says "11" with a white helmet, holding his arms up in front of a large crowd
Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Maddox Marcellus (11) celebrates after intercepting a ball against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As announced last week, junior linebacker Kam Robinson is sidelined with an ACL tear. He was out for Virginia's matchup against the Hokies, requiring Maddox Marcellus to step up in his place. Needless to say, he exceeded all expectations, recording nine tackles, one interception and 0.5 sacks. In reference to Marcellus' performance, head coach Tony Elliott stated:

"I think it is just confirmation of what's possible, and I think those guys came to Virginia even with the previous staff, believing that they could could have a night like this and then when the new staff came in, man, they fought hard to buy into to believe in what we were telling them our vision was going to be going forward and then they persevered through all of the adversity and they're the big reason why this football team is where it is..."

Robinson was one of UVA's core players, so losing him was quite frustrating. However, Elliott has been hammering down on the "next man up" mentality throughout the year. Marcellus did not hesitate to jump in, and he delivered some incredible results.

Kickoff is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cavaliers have been on a surge throughout the year, but will they be able to keep up the pace in the ACC Championship game?

