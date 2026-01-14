Top ACC Transfers Expected To Challenge Virginia Football During Upcoming Season

The Virginia Cavaliers have started making waves in the transfer portal this offseason, with a few of their latest additions including quarterbacks Beau Pribula and Eli Holestein, offensive tackle Alex Payne and wide receiver Rico Flores Jr.

Although the Cavaliers are starting to build a stronger roster, they will inevitably be challenged this year, as their ACC opponents have also been making notable moves. Let's take a look at which transfers from each team are likely to test UVA the most.

Boston College: Veguer Jean-Jumeau

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) reatcs to a defensive play against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Former Tennessee sophomore Veguer Jean-Jumeau brings immense size to the Eagles. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound offensive lineman is likely going to boost Bill O'Brien's program by a large margin. As a three-star transfer prospect, hope was held high for the imposing sophomore. According to Allen Trieu of 247 Sports, he also had other schools on his radar, including Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Oklahoma State.

California: Ian Strong

Wide receiver Ian Strong is coming from Rutgers after a successful 2025 season, having recorded 52 receptions for 762 yards, averaging 14.7 yards with five touchdowns. His entire collegiate career has been spent with the Scarlet Knights, so heading to the Golden Bears is quite the change-up. However, each campaign of his has been better than the last, which could put UVA in danger next season.

Clemson: Chris Johnson Jr.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Chris Johnson Jr. (6) carries the ball against Arizona Wildcats defensive back Coleman Patmon (26) in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tigers have been a force in the transfer portal this year, with one of their latest incoming transfers being that of running back Chris Johnson Jr. from SMU. He isn't very large compared to other backs, standing at 6-foot-4 and 184 pounds. However, he could end up being a major threat. He is one of the faster backs in the nation, and he is not afraid to use his speed to his advantage.

Duke: Che Ojarikre

Transferring in from Stanford is safety Che Ojarikre, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore. Landing Ojarikre was a major win for the Blue Devils, as he wrapped up his latest season with 30 total tackles and two pass breakups. He is expected to provide an immediate impact for Duke.

Florida State: Ma'Khi Jones

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) takes a hit from Duke Blue Devils saftey Ma'khi Jones (26) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Safety Ma'Khi Jones is a young gun, but his talent shouldn't be overlooked. Transferring from the Blue Devils to the Seminoles, Jones was listed as a three-star prospect with great promise. In 2025, he logged 35 total tackles, one sack, one interception and one pass breakup. As he continues to develop, he is only going to become more threatening in the ACC.

Georgia Tech: Noah Carter

Alabama transfer edge Noah Carter is another example of a freshman with immense talent. In career totals, he has amassed 10 total tackles. He's likely looking for more reps and opportunities to shine on the field — landing with the Yellow Jackets could be the answer.

Louisville: Koen Entringer

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Koen Entringer (4) pressures Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa transfer defensive back Koen Entringer is on his way to the Cardinals after spending four seasons with the Hawkeyes. In 2025, he recorded 73 total tackles and four pass breakups and is considered one of the most productive safeties in the Big Ten. As a junior, he bridges the gap between young energy and veteran experience.

Miami: Omar Thornton

The Hurricanes struck gold by landing sophomore defensive back Omar Thornton from the portal. While playing for Boston College in 2025, Thornton registered 82 total tackles, two sacks, one interception and one pass breakup. Miami has been fairly quiet in the portal this year, primarily due to their upcoming CFP matchup against Indiana, but welcoming Thornton to the program was a wise decision.

NC State: Harvey Dyson

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball as Tulane Green Wave defensive end Harvey Dyson (5) and Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jack Tchienchou (1) attempt to make the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Junior linebacker Harvey Dyson is heading to NC State from Tulane, where he played during his 2025 season. He recorded 36 total tackles, one pass breakup and eight sacks. Before landing at Tulane, he played at Texas Tech. Dyson brings power and explosive energy to the field with his 6-foot-3, 250-pound frame.

North Carolina: Donovan Hoilette

The Tar Heels have been active in the transfer portal, but one of their latest additions is perhaps their most notable yet. Coming from the Richmond Spiders, senior defensive lineman Donovan Hoilette will now be joining UNC's Bill Belichick at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Last year, Hoilette registered 43 tackles, two pass breakups and 6.5 sacks. The Tar Heels are another program to face significant loss in the portal this offseason, but they've been building back up with some impressive athletes.

Pittsburgh: Raion Strader

Aug 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Raion Strader (13) breaks up a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Auburn transfer Raion Strader is making his way toward Pittsburgh after committing on Jan. 8. While with the Tigers, the junior cornerback recorded nine tackles and two pass breakups. In his early collegiate years with Miami (Ohio), he was named First-Team All-MAC and the MAC Cornerback of the Year (2024). Strader is a reliable player looking to provide relief in the secondary.

SMU: Jalen Hale

Former four-star recruit Jalen Hale is transferring to SMU from Alabama in hopes of making a comeback after being sidelined in 2024 due to injury. In 2023 with the Crimson Tide, he logged five receptions for 148 yards, averaging 29.6 yards with one touchdown.

Stanford: Davis Warren

MTCS' Marlo Nichols (8) runs the ball as PCA's Davis Warren (4) reaches out to stop him during the football game at MTCS on Friday, October 31, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stanford has faced more losses this season than they have gained. Among their 11 outgoing transfers, including safety Che Ojarikre, they only have three incoming transfers right now, and quarterback Davis Warren is one of them. This past season, he was sidelined due to an ACL tear, but now he's looking to start a new chapter as a Cardinal. During his 2024 campaign with Michigan, he completed 134 of 209 passes for 1,199 yards at 64.1%, logging seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Syracuse: Amari Odom

Coming in from the Kennesaw State Owls, sophomore Amari Odom recently committed to Syracuse. Last year, he completed 189 of 291 passes for 2,594 yards at 64.9%, with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Orange faced quite a bit of offensive loss to the portal this year, so bringing Odom aboard was a relief. He's a dual-threat quarterback, capable of making game-changing plays.

Virginia Tech: Luke Reynolds

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Luke Reynolds (85) gains yards after catch as Clemson Tigers linebacker Fletcher Cothran (50) and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (35) pursue during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State transfer tight end Luke Reynolds heading to Virginia Tech is stellar news for the Hokies, but could put UVA in a tough position. He was listed as one of the top tight ends in the portal this year, and he's expected to bring immediate impact to the field. Last season, he recorded 26 receptions for 257 yards at an average of 9.9 yards.

Wake Forest: Gio Lopez

Although UNC did not have the most illustrious campaign in 2025, Wake Forest could be in good company heading into its upcoming season with former North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez on board. During his latest campaign, he completed 170 of 261 passes for 1,747 yards at a 65.1% completion rate, posting 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

