Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week 4 Matchup vs Stanford
Virginia continues to roll through the early weeks of the 2025 season on the back of a consistent running game. UVA's offense is off to a historic start, and this week against Stanford should be much of the same.
Ahead of Saturday's game, the Hoos have officially released their depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
TE
Sage Ennis or Dakota Twitty
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Terrell Jones
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson or Landon Danley
Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner
LC
Donovan Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter
Christian Charles
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicolas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
Kam Robinson Returns
Starting linebacker Kam Robinson finally returns to the starting lineup for the Virginia defense.
Robinson missed the first three weeks of the season after suffering a collarbone injury during the first day of full-padded practice this spring camp. The junior backer had a procedure to fix the issue and was forced to sit out the first few games on the UVA schedule.
Robinson's presence is certainly felt when he is available on the defensive of the ball. Earlier this year, Robinson was one of two Cavaliers to be named to Bruce Feldman's College Football Freaks List.
"In 2023, he led all ACC freshmen in tackles with 71. Last season, Robinson had six TFLs, five sacks, and 64 tackles. The 6-2 ½. 235-pound linebacker vertical jumped 34 inches this offseason and broad jumped 10-4. His shuttle time was 4.27 and his top speed was 22.23 mph," wrote Feldman.
In his freshman season in 2023, Robinson was third on the team in tackles with 71, adding one sack, one pass deflection, and two interceptions (one for a touchdown).
How to watch the game
Here is how you can watch andl Saturday's game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 20
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: ACC Network
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App, SiriusXM Channel 381
This is going to be the first ever meeting between the two programs, as well as the ACC opener for the Cavaliers. UVA did play NC State two weeks ago, bu that was classified as a non-conference game.
Big Offensive day
While they were only playing William & Mary, Virginia has to feel good about what it saw on offense.
UVA improved to 33-6-1 in the all-time series with William & Mary, dating back to 1908. Saturday’s contest was the 40th all-time meeting of the series.
• The game was UVA Strong Day at Scott Stadium, dedicated to the memories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin and Chandler and D’Sean Perry, who were killed in an on-Grounds shooting on Nov. 13, 2022, upon returning from a class field trip. Their families along with Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan served as honorary captains.
• The Cavaliers finished with a program-record 700 yards of total offense (379 rushing, 321 passing).
• Virginia's 55 points are its most in a single game under head coach Tony Elliott and most since 2020, when the Cavaliers also tallied 55 against Abilene Christian. In the game against Abilene Christian both Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry scored touchdowns.
• UVA has now won the last seven meetings of the series and 13 of the last 14.
• UVA scored 42 points in the first half, which tied for its most in a half since the BYU game in 2021.
• Last time UVA had six rushing touchdowns in a game was vs. Temple in 2005. UVA’s six rushing TDs are tied for third all-time in school single-game history.
• Eleven different Cavaliers combined for 379 yards rushing. UVA hit the 200-yard mark on the ground with 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter. It marked the most rushers in a single UVA game in at least 25 seasons.
• It also marked first time UVA had consecutive games with 200 rushing yards since 2023 and first time having 150 or more yards in three-straight games since 2021.
• Through its first three games, UVA has yet to allow a single sack this season. It marks the first time since 2011 that the Cavaliers have not surrendered a sack in three consecutive games.
• The Cavaliers entered the contest as the nation’s leader in 3rd down defense and held William & Mary to 2-for-13 on third downs Saturday. Opposing offenses are now 4-for-34 (12%) on third down against UVA’s defense.
• UVA did not punt for the first time in a game since the Cavaliers defeated 52-17 William & Mary in 2019.
• Former UVA head coach Mike London – who was also a UVA assistant – is the current head coach of the Tribe. London is now 0-5 all-time against UVA as opposing head coach.
Harrison Waylee’s 97-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter is the longest in UVA history. It eclipsed Mikell Simpson’s 96-yarder in the 2008 Gator Bowl against Texas Tech. Coming into week three, the longest rush in FBS was 94 yards (Hahsaun Wilson, UTEP).
• Waylee finished with three rushing TDs, which tied his career high. It was his third multi-TD game of his career and first since he had three against Ball State in 2022 when he played for Northern Illinois.
• Saturday marked the first time since 2004 in which UVA had a player scored three rushing touchdowns in consecutive games (J.Taylor at NC State & Waylee vs. William & Mary). Wali Lundy scored three rushing TDs in three straight games against Akron, North Carolina and Temple in 2004.
• Waylee went over the 100-yard mark for the first time as a Cavalier and the 14th time for his career.
• Waylee (151) and Vaughn (101) are UVA’s first running back tandem to rush for 100 yards each in a single game since Daniel Hamm and Kevin Parks did so in 2013 against VMI. It's also the first that two Cavaliers rushed for 100 yards each in the same since the 2022 season opener against Richmond (QB Brennan Armstrong and RB Perris Jones).
• Receiver Kam Courtney scored his first career touchdown on a 23-yard end-around pitch, his first rushing attempt of the season and third of his career.
• J’Mari Taylor scored the game’s second touchdown. He now has six rushing TDs on the season. Dating back to his time at NC Central, he has scored a rushing touchdown in 14-consecutive games.
• Noah Vaughn left the game in the second quarter with an injury but compiled a career-high 101 rushing yards on eight carries, including the longest rush of his career (54 yards).
• John Rogers caught his first pass and first touchdown of his collegiate career. He finished the day with three receptions and 30 yards. His three receptions are the first three of his career.
• Placekicker Will Bettridge finished with 13 points (2-2 FG, 7-7 PAT) to move into sole possession of seventh on UVA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 228 points in 34 career games.
Virginia is back at home this Saturday against Stanford (7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network)