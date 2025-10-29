Virginia Reveals Their Uniform Combination For Week Ten Matchup vs California
After a tight game during week nine against North Carolina, Virginia is looking to claim yet another victory during their week ten matchup against California. However, the Cavaliers should focus on getting an early lead and maintaining that lead, rather than relying on an overtime opportunity.
Ahead of the Virginia-California matchup, UVA released its uniform combination for the game. According to the announcement, the Cavaliers will be sporting a blue helmet, white jersey and blue pants with red gloves.
What Elliott Hopes to See
As usual, Tony Elliott's program will be looking sleek on the field, but looks won't be enough to carry this team to the top. Heading into the weekend, Virginia has been tying up some loose ends.
During his week nine press conference, Elliott highlighted key aspects of play in which he wants to see his program improve.
"I want to see our hand placement be better. I thought that was one of the biggest differences in the game. I felt like for the first time, we didn't win with our hands, the matchup at the line of scrimmage, right? I thought North Carolina did a really good job of hand placement and using length and not allowing us to get to them. They got to us first in some instances. So I want to see us re-establish the hand placement and win the hand fight.
I want the backs to be decisive and a little bit more, when they're decisive, squaring up their pads and hitting it downhill, and turning a three-yard run into six. And I think that was the difference, right? And sometimes when it's perceived that you may be struggling, now you're trying to hit the home run instead of taking the base hit. And I want us to just take those base hits, and A, if it's blocked for four, get four, and let's try to push it to six, right? As opposed to if it's blocked for four, well, we don't see the base hit. And now we're at zero, right? Because we're trying to do too much. So just get back to focusing on us and what we can control, get our pads down, move with our hands and then backs be decisive with your eyes and let's go forward and fall forward."
As UVA prepares for its matchup at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., pressure continues to grow as the end of the season nears. Will the Cavaliers be able to ward off the Golden Bears this weekend?