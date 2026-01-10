Virginia's Quarterback Chandler Morris Receives Unfortunate News From NCAA

One of the biggest storylines involving the Virginia Cavaliers this offseason is the status of their starting quarterback Chandler Morris. After serving as Virginia's top signal caller throughout 2025, ultimately guiding the program to the high touted ACC Championship Game, Morris was seeking out an additional year of eligibility after playing college football for six seasons.

During his 2025 campaign, he completed 282 of 436 passes for a clean 3,000 yards at 64.7%. Along the way, he recorded 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Morris brought leadership, skill and pure grit to Scott Stadium, but now, the Cavaliers have received unfortunate news.

NCAA's Decision Wrecks UVA

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) warms up before the Gator Bowl against the Missouri Tigers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

According to recent reports, the NCAA denied Morris an additional year of eligibility. As a result, his time in Virginia has come to an end. This news comes just days after a flurry of Cavaliers entered the transfer portal in search of a new collegiate home.

As much as Elliott and his players were hoping to welcome Morris back, planning for the worst-case scenario was, and is, imperative. With his waiver now being denied, Virginia is in even more trouble heading into its next campaign. Not only is Morris out of the picture as of today, but quarterbacks Daniel Kaelin and Grady Brosterhous are both in the portal.-

BREAKING: Virginia QB Chandler Morris' waiver has been denied by the NCAA, sources tell I and @chris_hummer. https://t.co/82uRD0vy9d pic.twitter.com/7djQRRFYVE — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) January 9, 2026

During the early signing period toward the beginning of December, Elliott sat down with the media for a press conference. During the appearance, he weighed in on the status of Morris, stating, "Yeah, there's been some talks with Chandler of possibly, still that's to be determined. So not going to say if that's going to happen or not. So we're planning as if it's not. So we want to continue to bring in guys..."

UVA held onto hope for Morris, but the NCAA's heartbreaking decision now leaves the Cavaliers in a brutal situation. With his two remaining quarterbacks in the portal and potentially starting a new chapter elsewhere, Elliott must start making some moves of his own. He's been criticized this offseason due to his lack of movement. The clock continues to click, and other programs across the nation have been landing top players from all positions. However, Elliott appears to be at a standstill without any sign of jumping in. He has some serious gaps that need to be filled rather quickly. Will the NCAA's dreadful decision prompt Elliott to start making waves in the portal?