Diego Pavia Had Blunt Answer for NFL Teams That Might Be Concerned About His Size

The NFL world has descended on Indianapolis for the annual draft combine. While Fernando Mendoza to the Raiders at No. 1 seems like a foregone conclusion, most players are trying to sell themselves to prospective teams, including Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

The 6' quarterback with six years of college football experience put up career best numbers last season as he led the Commodores to their first 10-win season in school history. Asked whether teams should be concerned with his size, Pavia told them to just watch his game tape.

“Just turn on the tape”



Diego Pavia on why he would translate to the NFL as a QB pic.twitter.com/cDtKpdn9VT — Lucas Panzica (@lucaspanzica) February 27, 2026

“I would just say turn on the tape,” Pavia said. “It’s not like we’re not playing these guys that are going first round, second round on Saturdays in the SEC. So, I know the SEC and the Big Ten probably have the most guys getting drafted in the first and second round. So, we’re playing those guys and ain’t nothing going to change."

He also told the press that his mind was underrated and he's the "best processor" in the draft.

#vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia spent a lot of time answering questions about his mindset ahead of the NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/6MB8A13LQU — Symone (@Symone_Stanley) February 27, 2026

That process keeps his team on schedule which is "how you win football games."

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia on his age and maturity level heading into the NFL pic.twitter.com/ieWbjyG9WA — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) February 27, 2026

"I feel like, more than my age, maturity, I played six years of college football. I played two at JUCO, two at New Mexico State. Two at Vanderbilt. I've seen a lot of football. I feel like I can process a defense really fast. Get the ball where it needs to go. Check us into good plays. Stay out of bad plays."

Pavia will continue to make a case for himself this weekend. We'll find out how convincing he was in about two months at the draft.

