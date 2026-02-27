Diego Pavia Had Blunt Answer for NFL Teams That Might Be Concerned About His Size
In this story:
The NFL world has descended on Indianapolis for the annual draft combine. While Fernando Mendoza to the Raiders at No. 1 seems like a foregone conclusion, most players are trying to sell themselves to prospective teams, including Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.
The 6' quarterback with six years of college football experience put up career best numbers last season as he led the Commodores to their first 10-win season in school history. Asked whether teams should be concerned with his size, Pavia told them to just watch his game tape.
“I would just say turn on the tape,” Pavia said. “It’s not like we’re not playing these guys that are going first round, second round on Saturdays in the SEC. So, I know the SEC and the Big Ten probably have the most guys getting drafted in the first and second round. So, we’re playing those guys and ain’t nothing going to change."
He also told the press that his mind was underrated and he's the "best processor" in the draft.
That process keeps his team on schedule which is "how you win football games."
"I feel like, more than my age, maturity, I played six years of college football. I played two at JUCO, two at New Mexico State. Two at Vanderbilt. I've seen a lot of football. I feel like I can process a defense really fast. Get the ball where it needs to go. Check us into good plays. Stay out of bad plays."
Pavia will continue to make a case for himself this weekend. We'll find out how convincing he was in about two months at the draft.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.Follow Stephen_Douglas