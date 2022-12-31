Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV Enters Transfer Portal

Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp IV reportedly entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Friday.

Kemp had exhausted his eligibility and previously declared for the 2023 NFL Draft back on December 6th, but that was before the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility to any Virginia player who had played his final season of eligibility in 2022. Kemp has decided to exercise that extra year, but intends to do so at another football program.

In five seasons at UVA, Kemp recorded 1,174 receiving yards on 192 career catches, good for 4th all-time on Virginia's career receptions list. As UVA's primary punt returner for several seasons, Kemp also totaled 2,337 all-purpose yards for his career.

Virginia now has 14 players in the transfer portal, including starters Brennan Armstrong, Fentrell Cypress II, Nick Jackson, John Paul Flores, Logan Taylor, and Billy Kemp IV.

