Virginia Slot Receiver Billy Kemp IV Declares for the NFL Draft

Virginia slot receiver Billy Kemp IV has entered his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, Kemp announced via social media on Monday evening.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to the coaches, trainers, and staff at the University of Virginia for allowing me the opportunity to play the sport I love at the collegiate level," Kemp said in the post. "To my brothers, I loved every minute of work and battle. I will cherish the friendships and memories in my heart."

Kemp came on strong at the back-end of his sophomore season, catching his first-career touchdown pass late in the third quarter of Virginia's epic 39-30 victory over Virginia Tech in 2019. He followed that up with a breakout 2020 season that saw him haul in 67 passes for 644 yards for an average of 6.7 receptions per game, the 2nd-best mark in the ACC, earning him an All-ACC honorable mention. Kemp stepped it up a notch in 2021, setting career-highs with 74 receptions, 725 yards, and six touchdowns and earning Third-Team All-ACC honors.

Kemp struggled to stay healthy in his final season, starting in only four games and missing three games entirely due to injury. He was reliable in his limited time on the field, but recorded only 16 receptions for 116 yards this season. Kemp finished his five-year UVA career with 1,174 receiving yards on 192 career catches, good for 4th all-time on Virginia's career receptions list. As UVA's primary punt returner for several seasons, Kemp also totaled 2,337 all-purpose yards in his career.

Despite the less-than-ideal season Kemp had in 2022, he could still earn himself a spot on an NFL team as a prototypical slot receiver due to his quickness, route-running skills, and reliable hands in short-yardage situations.

Billy Kemp IV is the third UVA football player to declare for the NFL Draft since the end of the season, joining cornerback Anthony Johnson and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

