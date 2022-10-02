WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on Virginia's 38-17 Loss to Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers saw their seven-game winning streak over the Duke Blue Devils come to an end as Duke defeated UVA in convincing fashion 38-17 on Saturday night in Durham.
Watch the video below to hear what Virginia head coach Tony Elliott had to say about the loss in his postgame press conference:
Click here to read a full recap of the game.
