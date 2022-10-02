Skip to main content
WATCH: Tony Elliott Comments on Virginia's 38-17 Loss to Duke

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Hear what head coach Tony Elliott had to say in his postgame press conference following UVA's 38-17 loss at Duke on Saturday night
The Virginia Cavaliers saw their seven-game winning streak over the Duke Blue Devils come to an end as Duke defeated UVA in convincing fashion 38-17 on Saturday night in Durham. 

Watch the video below to hear what Virginia head coach Tony Elliott had to say about the loss in his postgame press conference: 

Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) jumps to score a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium.
