Skip to main content
Virginia Basketball Offers New 2023 Recruiting Target

Cameron Carr/IG

Virginia Basketball Offers New 2023 Recruiting Target

UVA basketball is in the hunt for a new prospect in the recruiting class of 2023
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tony Bennett is back in the hunt for a new recruiting target in the class of 2023. Following an in-person visit earlier this week, Virginia extended a scholarship offer to Cameron Carr, a 6'4" combo guard from Branson, Missouri, as first reported by The Circuit's Alex Karamanos on Thursday night.

According to Karamanos, Tony Bennett and assistant coach Kyle Getter were in to see Carr on Tuesday at Link Academy in Missouri. 

Carr is somewhat of a late bloomer, but he is drawing interest from some significant major conference programs as of late, including Kansas and Tennessee. In addition to Virginia, Carr has been offered by Kansas State, Northwestern, Boise State, Oral Roberts, George Mason, and a handful of others. Coaches from Kansas and Tennessee were also in to visit Carr in person this week. 

Carr took an official visit to Northwestern a couple of weeks ago and is set to take an official visit to Kansas State this upcoming weekend. It seems likely that Virginia will be the next school to host Carr on an official visit this fall. 

The Circuit has Carr rated as a four-star prospect, but 247Sports rates Carr as a three-star and the No. 6 overall player in the state of Missouri and the No. 23 combo guard in the country in the class of 2023. 

With the Cavaliers now in the mix for Cameron Carr, Virginia has active offers out to three recruits in the class of 2023: 

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)
SG George Washington III (Dayton, OH)
CG Cameron Carr (Branson, MO)

Virginia is looking to supplement its 2023 recruiting class, which includes four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ). 

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Amid Virginia's Passing Struggles, Grant Misch Says "I still believe in Brennan"

Tony Bennett in 'Tier 1' of The Athletic's College Basketball Coaches

Five Storylines to Follow for Virginia-Duke

WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Malcolm Brogdon in Tanzania for Waterboys.org
Pro Hoos

Malcolm Brogdon to Receive Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Respect

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers tight end Grant Misch runs with the ball after making a reception against Old Dominion.
Football

Amid Virginia's Passing Struggles, Grant Misch Says "I still believe in Brennan"

By Matt Newton
Tony Bennett the Athletic
Basketball

Tony Bennett in 'Tier 1' of The Athletic's College Basketball Coaches

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs with the ball against the Duke Blue Devils in 2021.
Football

Five Storylines to Follow for Virginia-Duke

By Matt Newton
UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski discusses the Virginia defense and previews the game against Duke.
Football

WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers defensive backs Jonas Sanker and Jaylon Baker celebrate after forcing a turnover against the Syracuse Orange.
Football

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5

By Matt Newton
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings previews the game against Duke.
Football

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

By Matt Newton
Noa Boterman celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal for the Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton