What's The Earliest UVA Football Could Return to Becoming an AP Top 25 Team?
Virginia football has not ranked in the top 25 of the AP Poll since December 1st, 2019, two days after the Hoos defeated Virginia Tech for the first time since 2003. Since 2019, it's been all downhill for the Cavaliers as they've not come close to even definitively cracking the top 25. Headed into 2025, there's a lot of hype that the Hoos could be on for their best season since 2019, so with a light schedule that features zero preseason AP top 25 teams, what's the earliest Virginia could crack into the rankings?
Starting with the first month of the season, the Hoos play three ACC opponents and two non-conference teams. Wins against Coastal Carolina and William & Mary will do nothing to garner national respect. However, three conference wins could go a long way in giving Virginia the media attention it needs.
Virginia's first ACC game, which is technically non-conference, is on the road against NC State, led by CJ Bailey, who has received a lot of attention heading into this season. A win at Carter-Finley Stadium would put Virginia on the map early while silencing a few doubters.
After that, the Hoos square off against Stanford at home. The Cardinals ranked last in the ACC Preseason Poll and should be a game where the Hoos need to take care of business if they want to continue their upward trajectory, especially when playing in front of their home fans. Despite this, Coach Tony Elliott and his squad should not overlook former NFL Head Coach Frank Reich.
A week later, the Cavaliers square off against what could be either their toughest test or a less competitive matchup against the Florida State Seminoles, who posted a 13-1 record in 2023 before a 2-10 record a year later. Headed into this season, the Seminoles, who enter their sixth year under Mike Norvell, received a 7th-place ranking finish in the ACC Preseason Poll. With a new quarterback in Thomas Castellanos (Boston College), FSU will be a question mark, although with home-field advantage, the Cavaliers should take advantage if they want to climb into the AP Top 25. Week one for the Seminoles against Alabama will tell how good this team is.
After FSU, the Hoos go on the road for perhaps their toughest test of the season to date against the Louisville Cardinals. Last season under Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals boasted a 9-4 record with a win over ACC Champion Clemson, Washington, and Georgia Tech, along with going toe-to-toe with Notre Dame (lost by seven), SMU (lost by seven), and Miami (lost by seven). Before Virginia, Louisville has a solid chance to start the season undefeated with games against Eastern Kentucky, JMU, Bowling Green, and Pittsburgh before hosting the Cavaliers. If Virginia can upset the Cardinals on the road, they'd surely receive an AP Top 25 ranking.
Suppose the Hoos defeat Louisville on the road but lose one of their games. In that case, they'd surely have the momentum to beat Washington State at home after a bye week to allow the Cavaliers to show a 6-1 record and secure Tony Elliott's first bowl eligibility only seven games into the season.
Now, it remains to be seen how this team will look going up against another team on the field, which is why we play the games.