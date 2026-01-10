What Should Virginia Do at QB After Disappointing Chandler Morris News?

The Virginia Cavaliers have seen more losses this offseason than they have gained. The transfer portal has sucked away 18 of their players, with six of them already finding new homes. Two of UVA's quarterbacks entered the portal this week — Grady Brosterhous and Daniel Kaelin. However, Kaelin is reportedly making his way back to Nebraska, while Brosterhous continues exploring his options.

Not only did head coach Tony Elliott lose two quarterbacks to the portal, but yesterday, it was announced that the NCAA denied quarterback Chandler Morris a seventh year of eligibility. Now that Elliott has lost two of his quarterbacks and is on the verge of losing a third, what's next for the struggling Cavaliers?

Elliott Must Start Exploring Transfers

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott on the field in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While there are still plenty of top quarterbacks available in the portal right now, several have already been claimed by other programs. However, Sam Leavitt at No. 1 from Arizona State is still available, as are Dylan Raiola of Nebraska, Husan Longstreet of USC, Deuce Knight of Auburn, among others. Time is dwindling for Elliott to make a move on a top player to fill the shoes of Morris.

During his 2025 campaign, Morris completed 282 of 436 passes for 3,000 yards at 64.7%, recording 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions throughout the season. Replacing Morris will not come with ease, but the circumstances have left Elliott with no choice.

Fortunately, after playing such a successful season in 2025, Virginia has become more appealing for external candidates than it was in previous years. The Cavaliers are hoping to return to the ACC Championship Game during their next campaign and it's clear that they carry a winning mindset, which can be quite enticing to other players. However, without a reliable signal caller on board, making it that far in the season is unlikely.

With Elliott not making a splash in the portal for this position earlier, he has put UVA at risk of not being able to land a top-tier quarterback. Morris did a phenomenal job at guiding his pack this year and his teammates responded well to his leadership. Simply put, he was the whole package in what a college football program could want out of a starter.

At the time of this writing, it's unclear which direction Elliott will choose to take moving forward, but one thing is certain: he needs to get moving quickly if he wants any chance of filling the gaps at this crucial position.

More Virginia Football News: