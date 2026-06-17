Which college football newcomers should concern Virginia in 2026?

It's hard enough for college coaches to prepare for their opponents now that the NCAA transfer portal means a massive roster shakeup for nearly every team each season. The advent of NIL funds and direct payments to athletes has kept more veteran players in college longer than before. (Just ask Virginia, the NCAA's most experienced team.)

Those factors have made it more of a challenge for true freshmen to find playing time early in their careers. Still, each year a new crop of talented teenagers makes an instant impact on the game across the country. It's especially true of skill position players, who can put their athleticism to use even before they totally absorb the playbook.

Here's a look at five freshmen on opposing teams who could be of concern to Virginia in 2026:

1. WR Calvin Russell III, Syracuse

While he was injured this spring, Russell III is very talented and if he were to find his way onto the field this season, watch out.

He's rated as the third-highest recruit in program history -- no small feat for a school whose alumni include Jim Brown, Donovan McNabb and a slew of future NFL running backs.

A five-star prospect, Russell caught 13 touchdown passes as a junior in leading Miami Northwestern High School to a state title. He added eight more scoring receptions as a senior while also spending time at quarterback.

Russell has the size (6-5, 195) and speed to dominate immediately, especially for an offense desperate for new talent after tanking last season. He and Richmond native Amare Gough (Varina) could be a handful for Virginia's secondary when the Orange visit on Oct. 10.

2. CB Chuck Kennon, Florida State

The Seminoles have had their share of star defensive backs through the years, with Deion Sanders leading the way. No one is yet comparing Kennon to Prime Time, but he could be a factor early.

Rated the No. 51 recruit nationally, Kennon (6-2, 184) has prototypical size and long arms to blanket opposing receivers. His opponents at Booker High in Sarasota largely avoided him last season, leading to modest statistics (one interception, three pass breakups).

The Seminoles lost four of their top six defensive backs from last season, so there's a good chance

Kennon finds his way into the secondary rotation by the time FSU hosts Virginia on Oct. 3.





3. WR Aljour Miles II, SMU

Here's another wideout with impressive physical attributes (6-3, 210) and prolific high school production (188 receptions for 3,123 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons at Kaufman High in Sacramento, Calif.).

Miles should fit in smoothly on an offense that averaged 32 points per game last season and returns quarterback Kevin Jennings. The Mustangs lost their top four producers of yards from scrimmage in 2025, so there's room for a talented newcomer. The Cavaliers travel to Dallas on Oct. 17.

4. WR Tyreek Copper, N.C. State

Are you seeing a pattern here? There's no shortage of talented freshman receivers on Virginia's schedule.

Not only does Copper have the requisite physical traits (6-2, 180) and stats (251 catches for 4,361 yards and 59 TDs at Kinston, N.C. High), but he has an elite pedigree. His father Terrance spent nine seasons as an NFL receiver, and his older brother Terrance Jr. followed his dad to East Carolina.

Don't be surprised to see Copper on the field for the Wolfpack's season opener at Scott Stadium.

5. QB Travis Burgess, North Carolina

It's very difficult for a true freshman to see the field, but this may be a make-or-break season for Bill Belichick, so it wouldn't be a shocker for journeyman Billy Edwards Jr. to find himself on a short leash.

If so, Belichick might turn to Burgess (6-4, 193), a dual-threat quarterback who amassed nearly 3,000 total yards in leading Grayson (Ga.) High School to a 2024 state championship. He suffered an ACL tear early in the 2025 season, but figures to be close to full speed by the time the Tar Heels visit Virginia on Nov. 21. If UNC needs a strong finish to reach a bowl (and save Belichick's job), Burgess could get the call and the ball.