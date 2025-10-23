Who Are the Announcers for Virginia’s Week Nine Matchup Against North Carolina?
There are only two days left until Virginia faces North Carolina for their week nine matchup at Kenan Stadium.
Known as the "South's Oldest Rivalry," there is undeniably an intense history between these two programs. While the Cavaliers are entering the game on a lengthy winning streak, the Tar Heels are on the opposite end of the spectrum. They've dropped their last three matchups against UCF (34-9), Clemson (38-10) and California (21-18).
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. in Chapel Hill. Will UVA walk away victorious once again?
Who Are the Announcers for This Week’s Game?
The Virginia-North Carolina matchup is going to be announced by some top crew members during week nine:
TV: ACC Network
Announcers: Wes Durham and Steve Addazio
Tony Elliott Using Matchup as an Opportunity To Learn
When former NFL coach Bill Belichick left the league to coach North Carolina, hopes were held high for his new program. Although the Tar Heels are not performing as well as he had hoped, UVA head coach Tony Elliott identified some key areas where he would like to learn from Belichick's program:
"Well, first of all, it's year one, right? He's got 70 new guys on his roster. He's making the transition from the NFL to college. Just remember, he is the greatest coach. I mean, he's won at the highest level, right? And he won at a high level, at the highest level. And so what I just hope to learn is if he's willing to give me anything pregame, I'll take it. With the handshake, I don't think he's going to give me too many tips right before the game. But what you are seeing is you are seeing his team is getting better. And you watch that team in the second half of the Cal game, it was a totally different team, right? And had an opportunity to win that game. And unfortunately had a costly turnover there at the end.
But what I just hope to learn is, it'll really be after the game. After you play the game, whatever the result is, you evaluate the film; that's when you're going to learn the most. And so that's when I'll be able to learn from just studying his team after we play against him."
One of the major items on UVA's checklist is to take an early lead and maintain that lead. All too often, Virginia has a last-minute scoring opportunity, and although it has worked out well for them thus far, it may not bode in their favor.
Of course, losing to the Tar Heels would not be a season-ending defeat, but it would certainly throw the Cavaliers off track. With that being said, considering the intense rivalry between the two programs, a win would unlock a deep-rooted sense of confidence within the Cavaliers.
Time will tell how the game will play out, but Elliott doesn't appear to be too rattled about the fate of his program at this time.