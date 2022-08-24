Freshman Xavier Brown "Exceeded Expectations" in UVA Football Fall Camp

The UVA coaching staff raved about first-year running back Xavier Brown following fall camp. Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

Between Perris Jones, Mike Hollins, Cody Brown, and Ronnie Walker Jr., the Virginia Cavaliers have plenty of options to choose from as they look to establish a reliable run game for the first time in several seasons. But there is one dark horse candidate to get some carries that has flown under the radar through fall camp, mostly due to the fact that he is a first year.

"Xavier Brown - the freshman - he's probably exceeded everybody's expectations," said UVA head coach Tony Elliott on the Coach's Corner show on Tuesday night.

It will come as no surprise to the people of Lexington, Kentucky that Xavier Brown is already impressing people early in his collegiate career at Virginia.

As a senior last fall, Brown became the first player from Lexington Christian Academy to ever be named the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year. Brown led his team to an appearance in the state championship game and rushed for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns along the way. He accomplished all of that on just 117 rushing attempts, averaging an astounding 12.9 yards per carry. Brown was also a threat in the passing game, hauling in 16 passes for 398 receiving yards and another six touchdowns.

Rivals rated Brown as the No. 19 all-purpose back in the class of 2022 as well as the No. 5 overall prospect from the state of Kentucky. With offers from a dozen programs, Brown ultimately committed to Virginia back in July of 2021, choosing the Cavaliers over Wisconsin, West Virginia, Boston College, Maryland, Air Force, and others.

As incredible of an athlete as Brown is, it is still extremely difficult for a true freshman to see the field in college football. Adjusting to this level of football requires a great deal of development from a strength and conditioning standpoint. However, in the process of getting his first taste of college football during UVA's fall camp, Xavier Brown has checked all the boxes so far.

"We have Xavier Brown, who is a pleasant surprise - a true freshman coming out of Kentucky. He's been really really lights out in the running game, in the protection, in the passing game," said Keith Gaither, UVA's running backs coach and special teams coordinator. "For a first-year guy right out of high school, I've been very very impressed with his knowledge of the game and just how he comes to work every day."

Brown's quick progression is even more remarkable when you consider that he spent a large portion of this calendar year recovering from a surgery to repair a shoulder injury he suffered at the end of his senior season last December.

At 185 pounds, Tony Elliott was surprised by Brown's physicality and willingness to absorb contact.

"The young buck, Xavier - you know Xavier has come in and surprised us all being that he was a guy with his body type, you would think be more of a scat type of back. [But] man, he'll slam it up there with his 185 pounds," Elliott said this week. "He's tough to tackle. We'll help him improve his change of direction and elusiveness down the road."

From what the Virginia coaching staff is saying about him coming out of camp, it would be no shock to see Xavier Brown on the field for the Cavaliers in some capacity this fall.

