Skip to main content

Freshman Xavier Brown "Exceeded Expectations" in UVA Football Fall Camp

The Virginia football coaching staff raved about the first-year running back's performance in fall camp
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Freshman running back Xavier Brown carries the ball during Virginia football fall camp.

The UVA coaching staff raved about first-year running back Xavier Brown following fall camp.

Between Perris Jones, Mike Hollins, Cody Brown, and Ronnie Walker Jr., the Virginia Cavaliers have plenty of options to choose from as they look to establish a reliable run game for the first time in several seasons. But there is one dark horse candidate to get some carries that has flown under the radar through fall camp, mostly due to the fact that he is a first year. 

 "Xavier Brown - the freshman - he's probably exceeded everybody's expectations," said UVA head coach Tony Elliott on the Coach's Corner show on Tuesday night.

It will come as no surprise to the people of Lexington, Kentucky that Xavier Brown is already impressing people early in his collegiate career at Virginia. 

As a senior last fall, Brown became the first player from Lexington Christian Academy to ever be named the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year. Brown led his team to an appearance in the state championship game and rushed for 1,511 yards and 22 touchdowns along the way. He accomplished all of that on just 117 rushing attempts, averaging an astounding 12.9 yards per carry. Brown was also a threat in the passing game, hauling in 16 passes for 398 receiving yards and another six touchdowns. 

Rivals rated Brown as the No. 19 all-purpose back in the class of 2022 as well as the No. 5 overall prospect from the state of Kentucky. With offers from a dozen programs, Brown ultimately committed to Virginia back in July of 2021, choosing the Cavaliers over Wisconsin, West Virginia, Boston College, Maryland, Air Force, and others. 

As incredible of an athlete as Brown is, it is still extremely difficult for a true freshman to see the field in college football. Adjusting to this level of football requires a great deal of development from a strength and conditioning standpoint. However, in the process of getting his first taste of college football during UVA's fall camp, Xavier Brown has checked all the boxes so far. 

"We have Xavier Brown, who is a pleasant surprise - a true freshman coming out of Kentucky. He's been really really lights out in the running game, in the protection, in the passing game," said Keith Gaither, UVA's running backs coach and special teams coordinator. "For a first-year guy right out of high school, I've been very very impressed with his knowledge of the game and just how he comes to work every day."

Brown's quick progression is even more remarkable when you consider that he spent a large portion of this calendar year recovering from a surgery to repair a shoulder injury he suffered at the end of his senior season last December. 

At 185 pounds, Tony Elliott was surprised by Brown's physicality and willingness to absorb contact. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The young buck, Xavier - you know Xavier has come in and surprised us all being that he was a guy with his body type, you would think be more of a scat type of back. [But] man, he'll slam it up there with his 185 pounds," Elliott said this week. "He's tough to tackle. We'll help him improve his change of direction and elusiveness down the road."

From what the Virginia coaching staff is saying about him coming out of camp, it would be no shock to see Xavier Brown on the field for the Cavaliers in some capacity this fall. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Previewing the 2022 Virginia Volleyball Season

Virginia Basketball Commit Blake Buchanan Skyrockets in 247 Rankings

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

Previewing the 2022 Virginia Men's Soccer Season

Virginia Football Fall Camp Injury Report

Virginia Football: Brennan Armstrong Added to Two More Watch Lists

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Previewing the 2022 Virginia volleyball season.
All Sports

Previewing the 2022 Virginia Volleyball Season

By Matt Newton
UVA basketball commit Blake Buchanan skyrockets in updated 247Sports class of 2023 recruiting rankings.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Commit Blake Buchanan Skyrockets in 247 Rankings

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers this Week

By Matt Newton
Previewing the 2022 Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer season
All Sports

Previewing the 2022 Virginia Men's Soccer Season

By Matt Newton
Virginia funning back Amaad Foston practicing.
Football

Virginia Football Fall Camp Injury Report

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) passes the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football: Brennan Armstrong Added to Two More Watch Lists

By Matt Newton
Sarah Brunner, Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
All Sports

Brunner Scores Twice, No. 4 UVA Women's Soccer Crushes Loyola 6-0

By Matt Newton
IMG cornerback Jarvis Lee decommits from the Virginia football program.
Football

Three-Star Cornerback Jarvis Lee Decommits From Virginia Football

By Matt Newton