Four Bold Predictions for UVA Basketball This Season

Tuesday, Virginia men's basketball begins what could be a special season in Charlottesville. The 2026-27 Cavaliers retained every eligible rotation player from last year, and are set to test their mettle against some of the best programs in college basketball.

Here are four bold predictions for Virginia's campaign:

Virginia makes an Elite Eight run

The path is there. This team is full of continuity, experience, shooting and aggressive defense. Perhaps most importantly, the Cavaliers will play some of the best teams in the country. Being battle-tested could be very valuable in the NCAA Tournament — so it is fair to envision the Cavaliers authoring a stellar season.

In Coach Ryan Odom's first season, Virginia picked up its first NCAA Tournament win since the 2019 National Championship Game. Maybe the Cavaliers take it a step further and extend their hotel stays by a few weekends.

Nolan Adekunle is the missing piece

The Cavaliers certainly miss Ugonna Onyenso and Jacari White. However, they have something in Adekunle that they didn't have before. Adekunle could be an elite wing defender and corner shooter, making a major impact without the ball in his hands.

If Odom can trust Adekunle to be the team's No. 1 defender, then he could make the difference in a postseason game.

At some point, Virginia beats Duke

Virginia hasn't beaten the Blue Devils since the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers haven't won in Durham, NC. since the 2021-22 campaign. At least one of those facts will change this season. Virginia has a home-and-home with Duke this year — and will likely face off for the ACC Championship once again.

Cam Boozer was one of the best freshmen in Blue Devils history. He is now gone. Duke is still extremely intimidating with a core of John Blackwell, Joaquim Bountje Bountje, Patrick Ngongba and others, but the Cavaliers have a rare chance at beating their hated rival. Virginia's returning core came close to beating the Blue Devils (sans-Ngongba) in the ACC Tournament last year.

Multiple Cavaliers win awards

Thijs De Ridder was named Preseason ACC Player of the Year. Chance Mallory was named Second Team Preseason All-ACC. They should be able to earn those honors in the regular season too, but that's not all.

Odom is in ACC Coach of the Year consideration, and it is possible that Adekunle and Sam Lewis also garner All-ACC consideration. If all goes according to plan, De Ridder and Mallory could finish the season on All-American lists.