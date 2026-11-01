UVA Basketball Season Prediction: Why the Cavaliers’ Bench Sets the Ceiling

For his first question of media day , Coach Ryan Odom was asked about his squad’s rotation and how deep of a lineup he thinks he might run once the season kicks off in a matter of days.

“It’s still a work in progress, quite honestly,” Odom said. “I like our bench. I like the options that we have there. But I would say that nothing is completely set at this point.”

It is not too surprising that Odom kept his cards close to his chest on the subject, but how the rotation looks for No. 9 Virginia, and how deep the talent on the roster goes, are going to be crucial questions early in the season.

Last season, depth was one of the Cavaliers’ calling cards, with each member of the rotation bringing something different to the floor that allowed ample versatility, and a number also showcasing the ability to near-singlehandedly win the team a game.

Odom said he thinks this year’s team also has that type of firepower off the bench, even with the rotation still not fully cemented.

“Ultimately, the games are coming,” Odom said. “And they’re going to have to perform, each and every day.”

Why is the bench the most important factor?

The biggest question marks off the bench primarily come down to two roles — point guard and center. As a true freshman off the bench, Chance Mallory was a dynamic and confident two-way playmaker who proved to be a real difference-maker game after game. He is going to be even better as a second-year, with Odom noting that a disciplined offseason has made him quicker, stronger, and lighter as he prepares for what could be a breakout sophomore campaign .

Loyola Marymount transfer Jan Vide is likely to be Virginia’s backup playmaker to start the season. Vide’s a talented passer who can get to the rim fairly well, but had a low free-throw rate as a junior and did not finish well in the paint. Where he will shine offensively is as a big guard in half-court pick-and-rolls, and as a transition threat who uses his size and vision to benefit the team. Elijah Gertrude will be another option off the bench as a handler, but with only 109 minutes of play last season, how good of a passer and creator he can be remains to be seen.

It is a similar story at the center position. The Cavaliers retained Johann Grünloh as a starting big, but lost Ugonna Onyenso off the bench. Onyenso was a revelation in his lone season in Charlottesville, especially as a shot-blocker and lob threat, and having two top-of-the-line rim protectors (neither of whom missed a game all season) was crucial to Virginia’s strong season in Odom’s first year.

The Cavaliers have a couple of players on the roster who could be bench centers. Saint Louis transfer Kalu Anya and freshman Favour Ibe both appeared off the bench in Virginia’s three exhibition games, but neither really excelled in their appearances against the high-major opponents of Vanderbilt and Villanova. Coming off a redshirt season, Anya’s the more experienced of the pair, and is an impactful rebounder and play finisher, posting a 20.8% defensive rebounding rate in the 2024-25 season and shooting over 70% at the rim. Ibe, a 7-foot-1 four-star recruit, has the size needed to play center, but it is unclear how big of a role he will have in his debut season.

With a number of tough matchups to come , Virginia’s depth will be tested early. No. 12 Arkansas will push the Cavaliers to their limit on Nov. 8, and an early-season road matchup against Buzz Williams’ Maryland is likely to be an extremely physical game that will force Virginia to play a deep lineup.

Still, the Cavaliers’ bench does have some reason for optimism. One, if not both, of transfers Jurian Dixon and Christian Harmon is likely to come off the bench, and both are dynamic scorers and creators who should have strong offensive showings as the season progresses. The natural progression expected of Gertrude, Martin Carrere, and Silas Barksdale is also noteworthy as any of the three could be asked to take on a bigger role should that be needed.

As the rotation gets ironed out in the opening days and weeks of the season, the quality of Virginia’s depth will be important, either in raising or lowering the team’s ceiling. With a pair of home games against Drexel and Northeastern to kick off the campaign, Odom will get a chance to learn more about his rotation, and the bench will have an opportunity to make its case as a point of strength for the Cavaliers for the second consecutive year.