Virginia's Gretchen and Alex Walsh Launch 'Star Spangled Summer Collection' on Sporti
2024 has already been a year to remember for Alex and Gretchen Walsh. But they're just getting started.
Last month, the superstar swimming sisters led Virginia to its fourth-consecutive NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship and did so in record-breaking fashion once again. Now, they have their sights set on qualifying to represent Team USA together at the Summer Olympics in Paris.
As Alex and Gretchen prepare to make that dream a reality, they are celebrating what is sure to be a momentous summer collaborating with Sporti for their third swimsuit collection - The Star Spangled Summer Collection - which officially launched on SwimOutlet on Tuesday, April 23rd.
“This is our third collection with SwimOutlet and Sporti and it has been one of the best experiences for both of us," said Gretchen Walsh. "The collection was inspired by our excitement for the Olympic games this summer and achieving our dream of representing our country together as sisters in Paris 2024."
Gretchen is coming off of arguably the greatest individual performance of all time at the NCAA Championships, as she posted the fastest times ever recorded in all three of her individual swims and won four relay titles. She now will look to add Olympian to her resume and join her older sister Alex, who took home a silver medal at the Olympics in 2021. Between the two of them, Gretchen and Alex have won 24 NCAA titles, are 24-time All-Americans, and have broken 14 NCAA records as teammates as UVA. They'll seek to extend that dominance to the international level at the Paris Olympics.
As Gretchen and Alex look forward to swimming together for Team USA later this summer, one of their main missions for this swimsuit collection is to express the pride they feel in representing their country in the pool while also inspiring younger swimmers to chase their dreams as well.
“Having the opportunity to work with Sporti and SwimOutlet over the past three years has been a dream come true. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of swimmers and show how much fun swimming can be with suits that make you feel comfortable and confident in the pool," said Alex Walsh. "Partnering with Sporti for this collection makes me proud to be a Walsh Sister and a member of Team USA. It brings me so much joy to think of inspiring younger swimmers as they watch us compete in the summer games while wearing our new collection."
Fittingly, the swimsuit collection draws heavy inspiration from themes of patriotism and classic Americana, symbolizing the spirit and attitude the Walsh sisters and Americans in general have as the Summer Olympics approach.
Click here to see the full Star Spangled Summer Collection exclusively on SwimOutlet, with prices ranging from $12.95 to $48.95 and sizes ranging from XS to XL for all swimwear.
Alex and Gretchen Walsh will look to cement their spots on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, which will be held from June 15th-23rd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.