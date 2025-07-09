UVA's Gretchen Walsh Is Once Again The ACC's Female Athlete Of The Year

𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐀 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃 ✨



Gretchen Walsh is your 2025 ACC Athlete of the Year!



🔗 https://t.co/uj7OUWtUhG pic.twitter.com/T2GBpWbJKT