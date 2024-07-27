Cavaliers Now

Gretchen Walsh & Kate Douglass Break American Record, Win Silver in 4x100 Relay

Matt Newton

Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass earned a silver medal for Team USA in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass earned a silver medal for Team USA in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics. / Virginia Athletics

As expected, the strong contingent of Virginia swimmers on Team USA became the first Cavaliers to earn a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass helped the United States win a silver medal in the 4x100 freestyle relay on Saturday, setting an American record in the process. Douglass swam the leadoff leg in 52.98 seconds and Walsh followed with a time of 52.55 seconds for the second leg.

Torri Huske and Simone Manuel finished the back half of the relay and touched in 3:30.20, which was good for an American record, but Australia set an Olympic record with a time of 3:28.92 and took the gold for the fourth-straight Olympics.

The medal was the first for Walsh, making her debut at the Olympics, and the second for Douglass, who took bronze in the 200 IM at the Tokyo Olympics.

Walsh got off to a strong start at her first Olympics on Saturday, breaking an Olympic record with her time of 55.38 seconds in the semifinals of the 100 butterfly. She improved the previous record, held by Sarah Sjostrom since 2016, by one tenth of a second. Sjostrom's record was the world record until last month, when Walsh swam a 55.18 in the semifinals of the U.S. Olympic Trials.

With that swim, Walsh now claims the three fastest times ever recorded in the event.

Another former Virginia swimmer, Paige Madden, qualified for the final in the 400 freestyle and placed sixth with a time of 4:02.26 on Saturday.

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 