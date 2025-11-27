How to watch Virginia Basketball vs Queens University: Tip Off Time and TV Channel
Virginia suffered its first defeat of the season when it fell to Butler last time out in the Greenbrier Classic in an 80-73 loss. Finley Bizjack led Butles with 25 points in the win. Malik Thomas was the Hoos' best scorer last time out, finishing with 24 points. For one of the rare times this season, the Cavaliers lost the rebounding tally 43-39. Virginia is 4-0 when they outrebound its opponent after the loss, head coach Ryan Odom gave the Butler Bulldogs a ton of credit.
“Obviously, we came out on the losing end, not what we had hoped for, you know, coming in, but you have to give Butler a ton of credit throughout the game. They answered every challenge that our guys gave them, you know, throughout the game. Obviously, Bizjack was tremendous... they had many contributors. Their offensive rebounding, you know, picked up in the second half. We struggled to score in the second half. Probably missed some key free throws that stopped some of our runs where we got fouled and made good plays, and couldn't make the key open shots that we had to make the game a little bit tighter, put a little more game pressure on them,” said Odom
How to watch
Date: Friday, Nov. 28th
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Watch: ACC Network Extra
The game will also be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network and the Virginia Sports app.
Improving after a loss
The key for Virginia is to improve after a loss and get back to its winning ways. It starts with continuing to fine-tune the defense and passing the ball better when they are out there, so they can get quality shots. The improved shooting is something that helps them a lot with Malik Thomas and Jacari White, who are some of the best shooters on the team. Coach Odom talked about the focus of the team.
“I mean, our first focus is getting better and improving our defense, you know, getting better at the point of the screen. We're always working on that. The rebounding certainly was when we were playing an elite offensive rebounding team like Butler, you know, it's imperative that you block out and come up with rebounds. Like I said, I think at times we did that really well, and then all of a sudden, you know, we wouldn't,” said Odom.
“And so we've got to be consistent in that regard. Guarding the basketball, staying in front. We began to switch a little bit. We played a little bit of a bigger lineup there later in the game. Like that helped us keep it in front a little bit better. And so that's something that we'll probably explore going forward. And then offensively, we've got to pass the ball better. You know, it's too much dribbling throughout the weekend. And I think when we pass, and we're crisp and aggressive, we can be tough to guard. I think at times we were, but, overall, not a great offensive performance, you know, by us."
Friday will be another opportunity for the Hoos to pick up a nonconference and pick up some momentum before a key matchup against Texas on December 3rd.
