Instant Takeaways From Virginia's Abominable Blowout at Wake Forest

Virginia went to trick-or-treat down in Winston-Salem, N.C. against No. 14 Wake Forest on Halloween. What the Cavaliers received was firmly in the "trick" category, although it would be improper to call this 51-7 loss a trick. This was a complete smackdown 7,000 ways from Saturday.

The result should not come as a surprise (although the margin was bulbous), because this defeat featured chronic struggles from previous nightmares against Florida State and other ACC defeats. Here are instant takeaways from Winston-Salem:

This is a fireable loss, and a bad football team

Great teams find a way win the close games. Good or solid teams might lose some, but only by one possession. Bad teams, on the other, are on the receiving end of blowout losses. Virginia has experienced an evisceration twice this year — plus three close defeats that could have gone the other way.

If this is to be a respectable program, someone must be fired. Whether it be via a new starting quarterback, new offensive coordinator or some other change, some massive adjustment is required. That is not a subjective observation. That is a fact based on a 4-5 record.

It would be an overreaction to call Virginia a bad program, but there is no question that this 2026 unit is a bad team. A 4-5 record is far below the internal goals of this program, and even below what looked like an underestimate externally in the preseason.

Da'Shawn Martin was the lone silver lining

If there's any consolation (there isn't), Martin had nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. He had the most yards by a Virginia receiver in any game this year. At this point in the season, 2027 auditions are well underway. Martin, with two more seasons of eligibility, should be worth keeping.

Beau Pribula should not see the field again as a Cavalier

Pribula hasn't had multiple passing touchdowns in a game since September. Under Pribula, Virginia has lost two ugly road ACC games, and has consistently failed in the clutch against Power Four competition (with the exception of the Syracuse game).

Virginia isn't down to some true freshman at quarterback. Eli Holstein, the No. 2 signal-caller, is a veteran with over a dozen starts at Pitt. Holstein and Pribula were neck-and-neck this offseason before the latter quarterback won the starting role. At this point in the season, Holstein should be the starter and get early auditioning for 2027.