Three Burning Questions for Cavaliers at Wake Forest

Virginia has faced a great deal of adversity this season. Ultimately, it has gotten very late very early for a talented Cavaliers team. Hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff have fallen as Virginia has a 4-4 record at the dusk of October.

Here are three crucial questions entering a big matchup at No. 14 Wake Forest.

Kitchings says the Cavaliers will lean on 12 personnel. Will they?

At media availability this week, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said that Virginia will increase its usage of sets with extra tight ends. The most realistic application is 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends), but the Cavaliers could even roll out some 22 or 13 personnel. It makes sense. Virginia has a talented offensive line, and extra blockers will assist the run game.

Those sets also generally lead to a stronger play action game. That would help the Cavaliers' struggling quarterback. However, Kitchings said that he wanted to run more 12 personnel back during training camp — and it hasn't been as common as it should be. Virginia's receivers have made a marginal impact this year, yet Kitchings had dozens and dozens of three-receiver sets over the first few months of play.

Is Beau Pribula able to be above average?

It has been said all too often and yet not enough — Virginia needs more from its starting quarterback. Pribula has gone about an entire month without throwing for multiple touchdowns or over 160 passing yards in a game.

It is near-impossible (or probably more than impossible) to pick up a top-15 road win with mediocre quarterback play. Coach Tony Elliott reiterated his support for Pribula, but is is getting awfully difficult to ignore the talented Eli Holstein waiting in the wings.

Can Virginia earn a season-defining win?

Winning 11 games every year isn't realistic. However, the entire college football world is shocked by Virginia's slumping 4-4 start to the 2026 season. If the Cavaliers are to keep making progress in the Elliott era, they must finish with a winning record. That requires a 3-1 finish to the regular season.

This will likely be Virginia's last chance to pick up a ranked win. In the past few seasons under Elliott, the Cavaliers have earned a signature ranked win (North Carolina in 2023, Pitt in 2024 and Florida State in 2025). No. 14 Wake Forest could be the next. If Virginia can beat the Demon Deacons, maybe it can go on a late winning streak to salvage a lost season.