Jay Woolfolk Powers Virginia to Regional-Clinching Win Over Mississippi State
For the second year in a row and ninth time in program history, Virginia baseball is headed to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Behind the finest performance of Jay Woolfolk's pitching career and a late eruption from the UVA offense in the top of the ninth, No. 12 Virginia (44-15) pulled away for a 9-2 victory over Mississippi State (40-23) on Sunday night at Disharoon Park, clinching the Charlottesville Regional and sending the Cavaliers to next weekend's Super Regionals, which will be hosted in Charlottesville.
With Virginia playing as the road team in this game, the Cavaliers jumped on the board in the top of the first as Griff O'Ferrall hit a leadoff double and came around to score on a Henry Ford single down the third baseline.
Mississippi State responded immediately as Dakota Jordan crushed a two-run home run off the roof of the clubhouse in left-center field. That turned out to be the only mistake of the game for Woolfolk, who gave his longest and best pitching performance in the biggest game of his career.
Woolfolk operated with a one-run lead for most of the game after the Cavaliers regained the advantage in the top of the third. O'Ferrall walked and Bobby Whalen singled and then an errant throw allowed O'Ferrall to score and Jacob Ference drove home Whalen with a single into left field to make it 3-2.
Virginia would eventually put the nail in the coffin with an emphatic offensive blow in the ninth inning, but for nearly the entire game, it was a pitcher's duel between Woolfolk and Mississippi State starter Pico Kohn, who went seven innings and allowed just two earned runs on six hits and struck out eight batters.
Woolfolk was even better, striking out a career-high seven batters and giving up just two earned runs on eight hits in eight innings of work. It was a remarkable turnaround for Woolfolk, who was in UVA's starting rotation early in the season but was put in the bullpen after extended struggles in his starts. In addition to Woolfolk's dazzling pitching, there were a couple of big swing plays, as Woolfolk picked off David Mershon at second base in the sixth and then Dakota Jordan was caught stealing to end the eighth inning as he slid past the bag.
That sent the game to the final frame with Virginia still leading 3-2. The tension that held these two teams apart by just one run finally separated with a top of the ninth that turned out to be a dream for the Cavaliers and a nightmare for the Bulldogs.
Gavin Black picked up his third strikeout in four batters to start the inning, but was then replaced by Tyler Davis as Mississippi State opted for a lefty to face left-handed batter Harrison Didawick, who had delivered a crucial ninth-inning double and scored the game-winning run the night before against the Bulldogs. Unfortunately for Mississippi State, Davis did not have his best stuff and struggled with control, walking the first two batters he faced and then giving up an infield single.
Luke Hanson, who replaced the hero of Saturday night's game, Eric Becker, in the starting lineup on Sunday, delivered a pivotal two-run single into left field. O'Ferrall then laid down a surprise bunt and Davis collected it and looked towards third, only to find the base uncovered as Mississippi State third baseman Logan Kohler had come in to field the ball. Davis turned and tried to fire to first, but his throw was off line and went up the first baseline, allowing two more runs to score.
Whalen then hit a sharp grounder to third base and Kohler fielded it, but was injured in the process. His replacement Nate Chester immediately faced a groundball from Saucke, who was able to beat out the throw to load the bases again.
Mississippi State inserted Karson Ligon, who struck out Ford but then threw a pair of wild pitches that allowed both O'Ferrall and Saucke to score.
When the inning finally ended, Virginia had scored six runs on four hits, two wild pitches, and an error to push its lead to 9-2. Game over.
Brian O'Connor gave Jay Woolfolk a chance to finish the game in the bottom of the ninth, but after giving up a leadoff single on his 103rd pitch of the game, Woolfolk exited to a much-deserved standing ovation from the soldout crowd at Disharoon Park.
After the game, Jay Woolfolk was aptly selected as the Most Outstanding Player of the Charlottesville Regional.
Chase Hungate entered the game for the second time this weekend and induced a 5-4-3 double play, gave up a single, and then struck out Bryce Chance looking to end the game.
With the win, Virginia advances to the Super Regional for the second year in a row and ninth time in the last 15 NCAA Tournaments. With No. 5 overall seed Arkansas getting eliminated from its regional, UVA will host the Super Regional at Disharoon Park and will take on Fayetteville Regional champ Kansas State next weekend with a trip to the College World Series on the line.