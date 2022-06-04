UVA Lacrosse: How to Watch Former Cavaliers Play in PLL Opening Weekend

The fourth season of the Premier Lacrosse League begins this weekend. Several former Virginia men's lacrosse stars are on gameday rosters for the PLL's first weekend of games at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in Albany, New York. With the PLL under contract with ESPN for the first time this season, all of these games are available to be streamed on ESPN+ with a select few games this season to be broadcast nationally on the ESPN family of networks.

There are eight former Cavaliers listed on the gameday rosters for week 1:

Archers: Matt Moore, Adam Ghitelman, Jared Conners, Chris Merle (reserve)

Atlas: Dox Aitken

Cannons: Scott Hooper

Redwoods: Charlie Bertrand

Waterdogs: Ryan Conrad (reserve)

Watch Charlie Bertrand (Redwoods) and Dox Aitken (Atlas), former teammates in the UVA midfield on the 2021 national championship team, play each other on Saturday at 5pm on ESPN. Former UVA defenseman Scott Hooper (Cannons) will face Ryan Conrad's Waterdogs on Sunday at 1pm on ESPN+, but Conrad will not play in the game as he is a reserve on the Waterdogs' roster this weekend. Finally, the Archers, with their Cavalier-laden roster of Matt Moore, Adam Ghitelman, Jared Conners, and Chris Merle (reserve) will take on the Chrome on Sunday at 3:45pm on ESPN+.

See the full schedule for this weekend's games, including how to watch from home:

Premier Lacrosse League Week 1 - Albany, New York

Saturday, June 4th at 2:15pm - Whipsnakes vs. Chaos (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4th at 5pm - Redwoods vs. Atlas (ESPN)

Sunday, June 5th at 1pm - Waterdogs vs. Cannons (ESPN+)

Sunday, June 5th at 3:45pm - Chrome vs. Archers (ESPN+)

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Takes on No. 8 East Carolina in Greenville Regional Winners' Bracket

Savino and Gelof Lead Virginia to 7-2 Victory Over Coastal Carolina in NCAA Tournament

Virginia Athletics Excellence From the Perspective of a Current UVA Student

WATCH: UVA Officially Breaks Ground on New Football Facility

Recapping Coach Mox's First UVA Women's Basketball Recruiting Class

UVA Lacrosse: Eight Former Cavaliers Listed on Premier Lacrosse League Rosters

Four-Star Forward Milan Momcilovic Sets Visit to Virginia Basketball