Four-Star Forward Milan Momcilovic Sets Visit to Virginia Basketball

A big time week of recruiting visits continues for the Virginia men's basketball program. Milan Momcilovic, one of the fastest-rising prospects in the country in the class of 2023, will reportedly take a visit to UVA in the first weekend of June.

Momcilovic, a four-star power forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, is the No. 1-ranked player in Wisconsin as well as the No. 8 power forward in the nation from the class of 2023 (per 247Sports). The 6'8" forward is already being likened to Dirk Nowitzki and when you see his highlights, the comparison makes sense. He is very crafty in the post and has a lights-out fadeaway jumper that he can hit from anywhere in the mid-range area. A potent perimeter shooter with impressive ball-handling and passing abilities, Momcilovic displays one of the best offensive skillsets of any player in the class of 2023, especially given his size.

See some of his highlights here:

His stock has skyrocketed this spring and that continued this weekend at the third Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) session in Louisville. In five games, Momcilovic averaged 23.2 points per game, shot 45.6% from the floor, and scored over 20 points in four of the five games as he put together one of the top scoring performances of the entire event.

Of course, Momcilovic has drawn some substantial interest from a mounting number of major conference programs. He currently holds offers from Marquette, Iowa State, Minnesota, Creighton, Miami, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ole Miss, Texas, UCLA, Xavier, and Virginia, who extended an offer to Momcilovic back on April 27th. Kentucky is also rumored to be in the mix as well.

So far, Momcilovic has taken official visits to Iowa State and Minnesota. This weekend, he will pay a visit to Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.

“Tony Bennett is an all-time great coach, and Virginia is an all-time great program," Momcilovic told On3's Jamie Shaw. "Going there will be very cool. Leon Bond is from my area in Wisconsin, and he committed there. He has been really talking it up, so that would be cool.”

Momcilovic will be the third class of 2023 prospect to visit UVA this week. Fellow Cavalier targets TJ Power and Jamie Kaiser are also taking visits to Charlottesville this week.

UVA has yet to secure its first commitment in the class of 2023, but if all goes well this week, that could change very soon.

See the following video for a complete list of prospects Virginia has offered in the recruiting class of 2023:

