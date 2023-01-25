Virginia Places Eight on Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America Teams

Inside Lacrosse released its Preseason All-American selections for the 2023 college lacrosse season on Wednesday and Virginia led all schools with eight Preseason All-Americans. No other team had more than six selections.

Virginia junior attackman Connor Shellenberger was one of three players named a unanimous preseason First-Team All-American along with Penn's Sam Handley and Georgetown's Will Bowen. Shellenberger, who was a Tewaaraton finalist in 2022, is joined on the First-Team Attack unit by Yale's Matt Brandau and Cornell's CJ Kirst.

UVA had two selections to Inside Lacrosse's Preseason All-American Second-Team. Reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year Cole Kastner was a Second-Team selection, as was graduate midfielder Thomas McConvey, a Vermont transfer who was the America East Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after tallying 60 goals and 14 assists for the Catamounts last season.

Senior attackman Payton Cormier was selected to the preseason Third-Team by Inside Lacrosse after tallying 60 points on 50 goals and ten assists last season.

Virginia also had four players tabbed as preseason All-American honorable mentions: graduate midfielder Jeff Conner, graduate faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, graduate short-stick defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade, and redshirt senior defenseman Cade Saustad.

Virginia was selected as the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the country in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media Poll, which was released on Monday. The Cavaliers received 14 of the 26 first-place votes.

See the full list of preseason All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse below:

2023 Inside Lacrosse Preseason Men's Division All-Americans

First Team

A-Connor Shellenberger, Virginia

A-Matt Brandau, Yale

A-CJ Kirst, Cornell

M-Sam Handley, Penn

M-Graham Bundy Jr., Georgetown

M-Matt Campbell, Villanova

FO-Luke Wierman, Maryland

SSDM-Payton Rezanka, Loyola

SSDM-Connor Maher, North Carolina

LSM-Roy Meyer, Boston U.

D-Will Bowen, Georgetown

D-Gavin Adler, Cornell

D-Brett Makar, Maryland

G-Liam Entenmann, Notre Dame

Second Team

A-Brennan O'Neill, Duke

A-Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame

A-Jack Myers, Ohio State

M-Kyle Long, Maryland

M- Jake Stevens, Princeton

M-Thomas McConvey, Virginia

FO-Zach Cole, Saint Joseph

SSDM-Piper Bond, Penn

SSDM-Beau Pederson, Princeton

LSM-Ethan Rall, Rutgers

D-Owen Grant, Delaware

D-Ajax Zappitello, Maryland

D-Cole Kastner, Virginia

G-Logan McNaney, Maryland

Third Team

A-Ross Scott, Rutgers

A-Tucker Dordevic, Georgetown

A-Payton Cormier, Virginia

M-Sam English, Princeton

M-Patrick Skalniak, Navy

M-Shane Knobloch, Rutgers

FO-Mike Sisselberger, Lehigh

SSDM-Chet Comizio, Villanova

SSDM-Trevor Yeboah-Kodie, Brown

LSM-Tyler Carpenter, Duke

D-Chris Fake, Notre Dame

D-Jackson Bonitz, Navy

D-Kenny Brower, Duke

G-Connor Theriault, Brown

Honorable Mention

A-Levi Anderson, Saint Joseph's

A-Vince D'Alto, Boston U.

A-Dylan Gergar, Penn

A-Owen Hiltz, Syracuse

A-Devon McLane, Brown

A-Mike Robinson, Delaware

A-Alex Slusher, Princeton

A-Max Waldbaum, Jacksonville

A-Dylan Watson, Jacksonville

A-Josh Zawada, Michigan

M-Aiden Blake, Cornell

M-Jeff Conner, Virginia

M-Eric Dobson, Notre Dame

M-Hugh Kelleher, Cornell

M-Andrew McAdorey, Duke

M-Declan McDermott, Georgetown

M-Brian Tevlin, Notre Dame

FO-Petey LaSalla, Virginia

FO-James Reilly, Georgetown

SSDM-Connor Cmiel, Ohio State

SSDM-Cole Daninger, Jacksonville

SSDM-Grayson Sallade, Virginia

SSDM-Chase Yager, Harvard

LSM-Greg Campisi, Harvard

LSM-BJ Farrare, Penn

LSM-John Geppert, Maryland

D-Marcus Hudgins, Ohio State

D-Brendan Lavelle, Penn

D-Cade Saustad, Virginia

D-Bobby Van Buren, Ohio State

D-Cam Wyers, Loyola

G-Matt Garber, Boston U.

G-Will Mark, Syracuse

G-Jared Paquette, Yale

Virginia will begin the 2023 men's lacrosse season on Saturday, February 11th at 12pm when the Cavaliers host Michigan at Klockner Stadium.

