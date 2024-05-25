Virginia vs. Maryland Live Updates | NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament
No. 6 Virginia (12-6) falls to No. 7 Maryland (11-5) 12-6 in the semifinals of the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field. With the loss, the legendary college careers of Connor Shellenberger, Payton Cormier and Cole Kastner come to a close. See a full play-by-play and live analysis of the semifinal game in the thread below.
Please refresh the page for updates
Jack Brennan scores a wide open goal on the crease.
Virginia 6, Maryland 12 | 5:45 Qtr 4
McCabe Millon scores on the run to cut the lead to five.
Virginia 6, Maryland 11 | 7:13 Qtr 4
Payton Cormier gets on the board with a feed from Connor Shellenberger.
Virginia 5, Maryland 11 | 11:25 Qtr 4
Payton Cormier gets on the board with a feed from Connor Shellenberger.
Virginia 5, Maryland 11 | 11:25 Qtr 4
Virginia 4, Maryland 11 | End of the Third Quarter
Spanos scores again to stretch the Maryland lead to seven. Matthew Nunes is back in net for the Cavaliers.
Virginia 4, Maryland 11 | 3:27 Qtr 3
Ryan Siracusa scores from distance.
Virginia 4, Maryland 10 | 6:03 Qtr 3
Shellenberger skips to Cormier who finds a wide open Noah Chizmar.
Virginia 4, Maryland 9 | 9:27 Qtr 3
Eric Spanos continues the scoring.
Virginia 3, Maryland 9 | 14:07 Qtr 3
Maryland scores on the first possession of the third quarter with Jack Koras scoring his first of the game.
Virginia 3, Maryland 8 | 14:27 Qtr 3
Virginia struggles offensively while losing the faceoff battle 10-2 and the groundball battle 22-14.
Virginia 3, Maryland 7 | Halftime
Maryland scores in transition after a dropped pass by Ryan Colsey. Cavaliers continue to struggle to find rhythm on offense.
Virginia 3, Maryland 7 | 1:36 Qtr 2
Timeout Maryland.
Virginia 3, Maryland 6 | 3:55 Qtr 2
McCabe Millon goes to the question mark to provide the answer for the Cavaliers.
Virginia 3, Maryland 6 | 6:41 Qtr 2
Timeout Virginia. Maryland's Luke Wierman is 9/10 from the faceoff x.
Virginia 2, Maryland 6 | 7:47 Qtr 2
Eric Spanos feeds Kelly on the doorstep for an easy finish.
Virginia 2, Maryland 6 | 8:52 Qtr 2
Daniel Maltz scores his second of the day to respond for Maryland.
Virginia 2, Maryland 5 | 11:12 Qtr 2
Chase Yager feeds a streaking Joey Terenzi who buries his shot top shelf.
Virginia 2, Maryland 4 | 11:49 Qtr 2
Maryland scores four straight to close the quarter to lead Virginia 4-1. Maryland is winning the faceoff battle 5-1.
Virginia 1, Maryland 4 | End of the First Quarter
Luke Wierman wins his fifth straight draw of the game and scores.
Virginia 1, Maryland 4 | 2:58 Qtr 1
Braden Erksa finds Daniel Kelly who buries his shot into the bottom left corner.
Virginia 1, Maryland 3 | 3:04 Qtr 1
Maryland's Daniel Kelly pushes transition and scores after a save by Logan McNaney.
Virginia 1, Maryland 2 | 4:18 Qtr 1
Daniel Maltz responds for the Terrapins with a shot right in front of goal. Kyle Morris has two saves prior to the goal.
Virginia 1, Maryland 1 | 14:05 Qtr 1
Shellenberger gets on the board first for the Cavaliers with a backhanded shot.
Virginia 1, Maryland 0 | 14:05 Qtr 1
Kyle Morris earns his first career start in net for the Cavaliers.
Notre Dame defeats Denver 13-6 in the first semifinal.
Virginia vs. Maryland is set to begin at 3:00 pm
Read a full preview of the game here:
Virginia Lacrosse: Five Keys to Saturday's Semifinal Matchup vs. Maryland
Read a recap of Virginia's double OT win in the quarterfinals here:
Connor Shellenberger Scores Double Overtime Winner to Lift Virginia Over Johns Hopkins
Pregame Notes
- Virginia is 13-2 in NCAA tournament games since 2019
- The Cavaliers are seeking their third championship in the last five years and 8th NCAA Championship
- Virginia defeated Johns Hopkins 11-10 Double OT in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament
- Maryland Defeated Duke 14-11 in the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament
- Virginia defeated Maryland earlier this season 14-10 (Link to No. 4 Virginia Lacrosse Rides Stout Defense to 14-10 Win at No. 5 Maryland)